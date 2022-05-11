Browns Nation

Myles Garrett Among PFF’s Highest Rated Defenders Since 2019

Cleveland Browns fans, this is your Wednesday Myles Garrett appreciation post.

Garrett has been a solid performer since the moment he stepped foot in Cleveland in 2017.

His consistency since 2019 ranks him as one of the NFL’s best defensive ends.

 

Garrett Stands With The Stalwarts At His Position

Pro Football Focus released its ranking of the top five defensive ends since 2019; this is a measure of three seasons of work.

Aaron Donald leads with an astounding 95.6 ranking.

He is followed by T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward, and Garrett is fourth with a 91.7 ranking.

Rounding out the top five is Khalil Mack.

This is an impressive class that has commandeered the NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors since 2016.

Mack won in 2016; Donald in 2017, 2018, and 2020, and Watt in 2021.

 

Garrett Is The Youngest Of The Group

Arguably, Garrett has the most upside because the Browns’ roster is getting stronger.

He performed well while playing on some less than stellar Browns teams.

Garrett is also the youngest player in this group at 26.

Watt is 27 while Donald is 30, Mack is 31, and Heyward is 33.

 

What Has Garrett Been Up To?

Garrett is having a busy offseason.

He played in the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game.

And as usual, he is achieving superhuman feats in the gym.

He is also training with DeMarcus Ware who is holding his own with him.

 

Garrett Is Not Interested In Individual Honors

He made it crystal clear last year that he is not motivated by the records or Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Garrett wants to win a Super Bowl; he believes the city of Cleveland deserves it.

He said:

“Individual honors are nice, something I can put up in my house and display, something to show my family and my kids one day. But that Super Bowl means everything. Not only to me, but to this team and to this city, and that’s who I play for.”

Garrett is in the prime of his career so the time to win is right now.

 

