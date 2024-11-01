Myles Garrett Comments On Za’Darius Smith Trade Rumors

After their disappointing 2-6 start to the regular season, the Cleveland Browns have dealt with numerous trade rumors about several of their athletes.

One name that has continued to pop up in these rumors is Za’Darius Smith.

Smith – a 32-year-old defensive end – has enjoyed a strong start to his 10th NFL season, recording 22 tackles and five sacks to start the year.

With this season the last he’s under contract, rumors have swirled that the defensive end’s Cleveland career could end before next week’s NFL trade deadline as franchises that are in playoff contention would be willing to a premium price for his services.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett seems convinced that his teammate will remain with the Browns for the rest of this year.

After Friday’s practice, analyst Daryl Ruiter shared on X the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year’s thoughts about a potential Smith trade.

“I’m going to continue to play with (Za’Darius) so I’m not too worried about throwing out my pleasantries and compliments now,” Garrett said in the video clip, adding, “I’ll be able to tell him at the end of the year.”

Myles Garrett expects Za’Darius Smith to finish the season with #Browns pic.twitter.com/kEHrNDRpuL — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) November 1, 2024

Having an athlete like Garrett assuring analysts that Smith will remain with the team would lead fans to believe the Browns are making a serious effort toward reaching the postseason this year despite their poor record.

Previously, only three teams – the 1970 Cincinnati Bengals, the 2020 Washington Commanders, and the 2022 Jacksonville Jaguars – have been able to reach the postseason after a 2-6 start to the year.

