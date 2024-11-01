Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, November 1, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Myles Garrett Comments On Za’Darius Smith Trade Rumors

Myles Garrett Comments On Za’Darius Smith Trade Rumors

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Za'Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns speaks with Myles Garrett #95 before the game against the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

After their disappointing 2-6 start to the regular season, the Cleveland Browns have dealt with numerous trade rumors about several of their athletes.

One name that has continued to pop up in these rumors is Za’Darius Smith.

Smith – a 32-year-old defensive end – has enjoyed a strong start to his 10th NFL season, recording 22 tackles and five sacks to start the year.

With this season the last he’s under contract, rumors have swirled that the defensive end’s Cleveland career could end before next week’s NFL trade deadline as franchises that are in playoff contention would be willing to a premium price for his services.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett seems convinced that his teammate will remain with the Browns for the rest of this year.

After Friday’s practice, analyst Daryl Ruiter shared on X the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year’s thoughts about a potential Smith trade.

“I’m going to continue to play with (Za’Darius) so I’m not too worried about throwing out my pleasantries and compliments now,” Garrett said in the video clip, adding, “I’ll be able to tell him at the end of the year.”

Having an athlete like Garrett assuring analysts that Smith will remain with the team would lead fans to believe the Browns are making a serious effort toward reaching the postseason this year despite their poor record.

Previously, only three teams – the 1970 Cincinnati Bengals, the 2020 Washington Commanders, and the 2022 Jacksonville Jaguars – have been able to reach the postseason after a 2-6 start to the year.

NEXT:  2 Browns Players Listed As Questionable For Sunday's Game
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a stop during the fourth quarter of a game against the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Reveals How A Win On Sunday Can Change Outlook For Browns

26 mins ago

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 13: Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns defends against DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles on an incomplete pass during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

2 Browns Players Listed As Questionable For Sunday's Game

1 hour ago

doug dieken

Ozzie Newsome Shares His Memories Of Jim Donovan

3 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns falls to the ground after being injured on a play in the second quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NFL QB's Wife Rips Browns Fans For Actions After Deshaun Watson's Injury

4 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Za'Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a sack in the fourth quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Coach Reveals How Za'Darius Smith Is Dealing With Trade Rumors

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

Andy Dickerson Reveals His Thoughts On Dawand Jones' First Start At LT

5 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns attempts a pass in the first quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former Browns Star Reveals His Big Concern With Jameis Winston

6 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

Dawand Jones Dressed Up As Former Cavs Star For Halloween

6 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Cedric Tillman #19 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after receiving touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Josh Cribbs Suggests Cedric Tillman Can Become Top-Tier WR

7 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Former NFL GM Proposes Wild Myles Garrett Trade

7 hours ago

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 27: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 and Grant Delpit #9 of the Cleveland Browns tackle Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens in the first quarter of a game at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bruce Drennan Names The Biggest Reason The Browns Beat The Ravens

7 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Andrew Siciliano Shares How Kevin Stefanski, Ken Dorsey Communicated During Ravens Game

10 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns attempts a pass in the first quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio

Stat Shows How Impressive Jameis Winston Is At Converting Third Downs

11 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Bailey Zappe #2 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Reveals First Look At Bailey Zappe As A Brown

11 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns attempts to catch a pass in the third quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Believes Browns Will Play Spoiler Role In AFC

12 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Elijah Moore #8 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Elijah Moore Had An Impressive Stat In Win Over Ravens

22 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 24: Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jim Schwartz Reveals What He's Seeing From Chargers' Offense

22 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns warms-up prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Josh Cribbs Has 1 Big Concern About Jameis Winston

23 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after their win against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joel Bitonio Reveals His Status For Sunday's Game

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

Dawand Jones Gets Honest About Playing His First Game At LT

1 day ago

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson #72 of the Cleveland Browns and wide receiver DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks pose for a photo after an NFL preseason gameat Lumen Field on August 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Jim Schwartz Reveals Why Quinton Jefferson Was Recently A Healthy Scratch

1 day ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns looks onward during warm ups before his game against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

4 Browns Players Did Not Practice On Thursday

1 day ago

A Cleveland Browns fan dressed up for Halloween cheers during the first half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett's Home Halloween Display Is Going Viral

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Cedric Tillman #19 of the Cleveland Browns catches the go ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ken Dorsey Reveals His Thoughts On Cedric Tillman's Breakout Game

1 day ago

Browns Nation