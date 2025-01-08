Myles Garrett Earns Notable PFF Honor

The Cleveland Browns didn’t make the playoffs this season.

They couldn’t even win more than three games all year long.

That’s why Myles Garrett’s chances of repeating as Defensive Player of the Year are slim.

Nonetheless, few players impacted defense more than him last season.

He was PFF’s highest-graded defensive player all year long.

PFF CLE Browns on X showed that he finished the year with an impressive 92.7 grade.

The highest-graded defensive player in the NFL this season: 🟠 Myles Garrett – 92.7 🔗: https://t.co/2Y3rPs1O1E pic.twitter.com/1YP2kVSLKz — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) January 7, 2025

The former No. 1 pick picked up things right where he left off last season.

He continued to shake off double teams left and right.

Even though opposing players kept getting away with blatant uncalled holding penalties, he still put up his usual numbers.

Garrett led the league in tackles for a loss (22).

He finished the season with 14.0 sacks, defended one pass, had 47 total tackles (40 solo), and even forced three fumbles, recovering one of them.

Jim Schwartz’s defense wasn’t as solid as last season, but Garrett is not to blame.

That’s why it’s easy to understand his frustration with the team.

He put the league on notice by hinting at potentially forcing his way off of the Browns if they didn’t show him a clear path to becoming a Super Bowl contender.

Fortunately for the team, he seems to have cooled off a bit since making that statement, and there is reportedly some optimism about getting him to sign a very lucrative contract extension in the offseason.

