Myles Garrett Gives His Thoughts On Playing Sunday

Myles Garrett shook Cleveland Browns fans on Monday after he was involved in a single-car accident.

According to authorities, Garrett and his passenger were traveling to Medina, Ohio in Garett’s Porsche.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, #Browns Myles Garrett has been issued a citation for 'failure to control his vehicle. Unsafe speed' for roadway appeared to be a contributing factor. He was traveling 65 in a 45. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 29, 2022

He was 65 MPH before losing control of the vehicle and flipping it multiple times.

Thankfully, he and his passenger survived the accident with only minor injuries.

Garrett suffered a right biceps injury, a left shoulder injury, and a cut to his right wrist.

His passenger suffered a minor injury to the face.

He also totaled his Porsche.

#Browns Myles Garrett Porsche that flipped multiple times A Blessed Man 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/wivFyyKFoA — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) September 26, 2022

Will he play this Sunday?

Just days after the crash, Garrett says he wants to play this Sunday when the Browns head to Atlanta, Georgia to face the Falcons.

My understanding is that Myles Garrett wants to play this Sunday, but it’s going to be a ‘medical decision,’ at this time. #Browns — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 29, 2022

However, it doesn’t sound like it’s his decision to make.

Whether he is healthy enough to play or not will come down to a “medical decision”.

Garrett is yet to participate in practice since his accident and is being heavily evaluated by the team’s medical experts.

Early reports say he isn’t participating in practice today as well.

Reasons he will play this Sunday

There is a common mantra in the NFL: playing in an NFL game is like getting into a number of car accidents.

According to a study, that number is 62.

Looking at Garrett’s situation through the lens of the mantra, it seems like he would have a good chance to play this Sunday.

But it’s important not to downplay the severity of his accident and that it was a real accident, not a theoretical one he suffered playing football.

What really gives hope for him to play is how minor his injuries appear to be and that he has stated a desire to be in the game against the Falcons.

If Garrett is in good spirit, good health and his injuries really aren’t that much more severe than the injuries he gets playing each game, there is a fair chance fans could see him on the field this Sunday.

Reasons he won’t play Sunday

Not everyone has been involved in a car accident as severe as Garrett’s.

But those who have know it’s not just physical injuries that take a toll on the body.

An accident like that can be traumatizing and leave emotional scars.

Even if Garret’s body is ready to go, he may still need time to process the situation.

It’s what some might call a near-death experience and that takes time to recover from.

Also, in light of the injury Miami Dolphins’ QB, Tua Tagovailoa suffered on Thursday night, the Browns may want to take their time with Garrett.

I know the 2 events are unrelated but I'm ok if Myles Garrett doesn't play this weekend after seeing what Tua just went through. It is just a game. Get healthy first and foremost — Sir Yacht🛥 (@SirYacht_) September 30, 2022

There is speculation the Dolphins put Tagovailoa in before he was fully recovered from an injury from the week prior, leading to a severer injury Thursday night.

If the Browns decide to keep Garrett off the field for at least one week, it would be out of caution and care for his wellbeing.

Prediction

With Garrett not practicing today, and the precedent set by Tangovailoa’s injury, he sits out of the game this Sunday.

The team will decide not to rush him onto the field, giving him to recover from and process his accident.

However, fans should get a better insight to what is going on with Garrett when he addresses the media later today.