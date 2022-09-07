Browns Nation News And Notes (9/7/22)

It is Wednesday, September 7, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns have four days until kickoff in Carolina against the Panthers on September 11.

That means we are just Phil Dawson days away from seeing the kicker who could finally carry the torch since he left a decade ago: Cade York.

The Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes centers around thoughts and predictions on social media about the Browns and what to expect from the Panthers in Week 1.

1. Carolina’s Biggest Weapon Is Not #6

Though the media is highlighting Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield playing against the team that drafted him, the true threat in this game is Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

McCaffrey is a great player when he is healthy, but injuries have plagued him over the course of his career.

Matt Rhule said Christian McCaffrey is "in the best shape of his life." He will be full go against the Browns. "He's a great player and we're going to play him." — Steve Reed (@SteveReedAP) September 5, 2022

He is reportedly healthy and ready to go in Week 1.

The #Browns defense needs to worry more about Christian McCaffrey than Baker Mayfield — Angelo7266 (@angelo7266) September 6, 2022

This is one of those rare occasions where McCaffrey may fly under the radar in Week 1 in favor of the former Browns, Mayfield and Rashard Higgins.

Everyone but the Browns defense could be overlooking McCaffrey’s ability to change the course of this game.

2. A Browns Rookie Could Steal The Show In 2022

The Browns’ rookie class is small because of the draft picks given up in the Deshaun Watson trade, but that does not make them any less stellar.

Cade York has gotten a lot of attention and rightly so because he will likely put a lot of points on the board for the Browns this year.

But don’t sleep on Martin Emerson Jr. who was the first player drafted by the Browns in 2022.

MJ Emerson gone be one of the best corners in the NFL — eat your ❤️ out (@thekidfromcincy) September 5, 2022

MJ Emerson continues to make plays. He’ll see a lot of time this season for #Browns, some in the slot but a lot on the outside opposite Denzel Ward. — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) August 21, 2022

Known as MJ Emerson, he will be an exciting player to watch in 2022.

If he makes big plays as he did in the Jacksonville Jaguars preseason game, he will make a name for himself around the NFL.

Touchdown 2️⃣ today… 🔥 PICK 6 by the ROOKIE! 👀 Martin Emerson Jr takes it to the house on a 75 yard INT! 👊#CLEvsJAX x #Browns pic.twitter.com/gAcTyGr3yy — BROWNS OR DIE 💀 (@BrownsorDie) August 13, 2022

