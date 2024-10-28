Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, October 28, 2024
Myles Garrett, Jameis Winston Earn Top PFF Grades For Week 8

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett
Myles Garrett (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns snapped their five-game losing streak as the team earned a 29-24 victory over the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens in Week 8.

Cleveland had several stand-out players in this game, especially on the offensive side of the football.

PFF recognized the top five players according to their scoring system, and three offensive players earned high marks from Sunday’s contest.

Overall, defensive end Myles Garrett and quarterback Jameis Winston took home the top two spots in PFF’s scoring system, according to the X account PFF CLE Browns.

Garrett recorded the top grade with an 85.5 mark.

On the afternoon, the defensive end logged only one tackle and one quarterback hit for the Browns.

His presence on the field, however, helped his teammates contain Pro Bowl quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry on Sunday.

Winston completed 27 of his 41 pass attempts for 334 yards and three touchdowns.

The veteran quarterback did not throw an interception despite having multiple close calls, and he earned a 78.5 grade from PFF.

Defensive end Za’Darius Smith finished with the third-best score from PFF, recording a 77.2 mark while he made four tackles – two for losses – and finished with a sack against Baltimore.

Cleveland had a pair of wide receivers make this list for the first time this year as Elijah Moore (77.0) and Cedric Tillman (75.9) finished in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Moore had a team-best eight catches on 12 targets for 85 yards against the Ravens while Tillman notched a team-high 99 yards receiving and two touchdowns on seven receptions.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation