Rodney McLeod Shares His Thoughts On Jameis Winston

The Cleveland Browns were finally able to snap out of the offensive dry spell, eclipsing the 18-point mark for the first time this year in their 29-24 victory over the Baltimore Ravens last weekend.

After starting quarterback Deshaun Watson was lost for the year – rupturing his Achilles against the Cincinnati Bengals the previous week – the Browns turned to veteran backup Jameis Winston for their Week 8 contest.

Winston had a strong showing in the win, completing 27 of his 41 pass attempts for 334 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Browns to victory.

That’s something that wasn’t lost on his defensive counterparts.

On “The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima,” defensive back Rodney McLeod shared his thoughts about how Winston performed on Sunday, his first NFL start since the 2022 season.

“The old man can still spin it.,” McLeod said, adding, “We all saw that on Sunday. I was just proud of not only his performance but the entire offense, knowing the scrutiny everyone on that side has been under.”

McLeod said that it was encouraging to see Winston lead the team as he did, and the offense played “great complementary football” with their performance on Sunday.

Winston added two rushing yards to finish with 336 total yards on the afternoon, equaling the team’s output against the Bengals the week before.

Cleveland’s offense finished with over 410 yards, marking their strongest showing to date for the squad.

The Browns have their final home game of this three-game stand on Sunday as Cleveland takes on the Los Angeles Chargers.

