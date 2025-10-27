Myles Garrett Makes Big Prediction About Drake Maye

The Cleveland Browns couldn’t keep the momentum going after defeating the Miami Dolphins at home in Week 7.

They went on the road in Week 8 to face the New England Patriots and suffered a humbling loss.

While Cleveland’s offensive shortcomings with quarterback Dillon Gabriel were just too much to overcome, New England thrived because of Drake Maye’s strong play.

Afterward, Browns star Myles Garrett predicted that Maye will be among the great quarterbacks in the league.

“I think he is a great human being. I think he is good quarterback who is soon to be a great quarterback. I like how he’s grown. It’s nice to be a part of his journey. Hate to be on this end of it, but it’s nice to see how he’s leading his team. He’s helped them rebuild into what they are now. In a way, I’m proud of him, and I’m happy to see his success,” he said.

Maye hasn’t been around for long, but he is already proving why the Patriots were so high on him as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

He’s playing much better than any other quarterback from that class right now, and it isn’t crazy to talk about him as an NFL MVP candidate.

Maye completed 18 of 24 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns against the Browns’ elite defense. He also ran seven times for 50 yards.

On the other side, Garrett had one of the best games of his career, logging five sacks against Maye.

Still, that wasn’t enough to hold him down, which is a testament to his toughness.

It goes to show how much finding the right quarterback can turn a franchise around almost overnight.

It also shows just how far Gabriel is from being that type of player.

The Browns need to fix their offense once and for all, but they may not have the necessary weapons or the right coaching staff and front office to do so.

