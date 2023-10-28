Myles Garrett Makes Clear Statement On His Long-Term Future In Cleveland

In the wake of becoming a minority owner and brand ambassador for the Cavaliers, Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett doubled down on his opinion of Cleveland.

Garrett made sure everyone knows exactly how he feels about the city of Cleveland and what his long-term intentions are (via Hayden Grove.)

“I’m not going to sell my house and pack up and leave. I definitely plan to be here for a long time. I’ll start a family here. I’m not going to rip and run once things are old and I hang up the cleats.” Garrett said.

Browns DE Myles Garrett on Cleveland, after purchasing a minority ownership in the Cavs: “I definitely plan to be here for a long time. I’ll start a family here. I’m not going to rip and run once things are old and I hang up the cleats.”#Browns pic.twitter.com/6Z6ASP9EUH — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) October 27, 2023

Myles Garrett on Cleveland: "I'm not going to sell my house and pack up and leave. I definitely plan to be here for a long time. I'll start a family here. I'm not going to rip and run once things are old and I hang up the cleats." #Browns — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) October 27, 2023

Browns fans couldn’t be happier about the way that Garrett is talking about their beloved city of Cleveland.

The fact that he not only wants to spend the best years of what looks to be a Hall-of-Fame caliber career in C-Land, but that he also wants to put down roots, start a family, and stick around after he retires is the highest level of praise a professional athlete can give a city.

Historically speaking, it’s also a sentiment that Cleveland fans haven’t heard too often.

In the past 25 years, The Land has lost many stars to free agency, including greats like Jim Thome, Manny Ramirez, Francisco Lindor, and, of course, LeBron James.

The fact that Garrett is one of the few players who not only enjoys playing for a Cleveland sports franchise but also wants to make this their long-term home, is something that will instantly make him a hometown hero.

Despite getting off to a slow start to the season, where he had just 3 tackles and one sack through his first two games, Garrett is having another Pro Bowl-caliber year.

He’s currently third in the NFL with 7.5 sacks and has added 3 forced fumbles, one of which was recovered in the end zone for a defensive touchdown in last week’s narrow victory over the Indianapolis Colts.