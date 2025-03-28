Browns Nation

Friday, March 28, 2025
Myles Garrett Potentially Hints About Browns’ QB Plans

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are hoping to follow an emerging trend in 2025.

For the past two years, the team that has drafted No. 2 overall made the playoffs that season, as both the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders did so after selecting a quarterback with that pick.

Although Cleveland has not identified what void the team will fill with the No. 2 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, defensive end Myles Garrett likely has an idea about the organization’s plans.

Garrett hinted that a rookie quarterback is how general manager Andrew Berry could make “the future look a little bit brighter” for Cleveland.

“Any team that’s going to go far needs a quarterback. One that’s young can learn, is willing to be patient with the process. He’s not deterred or discouraged early on. There’s going to be some bumps in the road. There’s going to be some learning pains. Us as a team, as an organization, has to be able to be able to be a landing pad for him to fall back on,” Garrett said.

Garrett said “young” multiple times, teasing that it could be a rookie from the draft.

The All-Pro admitted that Berry had “laid out a plan” for what the Browns intend to do to fill the role, which he acknowledged made him “feel more confident” about Cleveland’s path forward.

Garrett recently signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension to remain with the Browns through the 2030 season after previously requesting a trade to a contender.

Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

