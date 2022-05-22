Jadeveon Clowney Re-Signs With Cleveland

After several weeks of speculation, the Cleveland Browns announced Sunday that they have re-signed defensive end, Jadeveon Clowney.

Clowney will reunite with the edge rush mate Myles Garrett on a one-year deal worth up to $11 million.

The story was first reported by cleveland.com.

What Clowney’s Signing Means to the Browns

2021 was Clowney’s most productive season in the past few years.

He was selected with the first overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans then proceeded to rack up 29 total sacks in five seasons.

After being traded to the Seattle Seahawks from the Texans in 2019, Clowney put up modest stats.

He recorded 31 total tackles and three sacks with Seattle, then signed with the Tennessee Titans in 2020.

In November of ‘20, Clowney sustained a knee injury that kept him out for the remainder of the year.

During his short time with the Titans, Clowney had just 19 total tackles and one forced fumble.

When the Browns signed him before the 2021 season, they weren’t exactly sure who they would get, the Texans’ or the Seahawks/Titans’ version of Clowney?

Thankfully, Cleveland was rewarded with 37 tackles, nine sacks, and two forced fumbles from their new defensive end.

Jadeveon Clowney's 2021 season (Year 8) : 37 tackles, 11 for loss, 9 sacks, 19 QB hits, 2 passes defensed & 2 forced fumbles in 14 games (Most tackles, tackles for loss & sacks in a single season since 2018. 5.5 sacks in his final 3 games of the season) pic.twitter.com/pAzjrMJ9vw — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) January 11, 2022

With Clowney manning one side of the defensive line, Garrett was able to set a team record in sacks last year with 16.

Cleveland’s newest draft pick, former Oklahoma defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey, had been one of several Browns who actively tried to get Clowney to return.

After only being with the franchise for two days, Winfrey tweeted to Clowney, “Let’s shock the world.”

The Browns have been busy while Clowney was making up his mind in deciding what team to sign with.

In the 2022 draft, they selected UAB defensive end Alex Wright, Winfrey from Oklahoma, and Winfrey’s Sooner teammate, edge rusher Isaiah Thomas.

The addition of those three, plus a pile of free agents, gives Cleveland a talented, and deep, defensive line.

Jadeveon Clowney will not only complement Myles Garrett again, but set the bar high for DL draft picks Alex Wright, Perrion Winfrey and Isaiah Thomas pic.twitter.com/fnV6NpyT6H — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 22, 2022

Clowney’s signing also reunites him with former Texans teammate Deshaun Watson.

When the ‘21 season concluded, Clowney wasn’t sure where he wanted to sign next.

“It is about money, but not about the most,” he said after the season. “It’s about being comfortable in the right place, guys around you, all that comes into play when you decide where to go.”

Fortunately, Clowney feels comfortable in Cleveland and playing alongside Garrett.

“We (he and Garrett) both want to compete to get to the quarterback before each other,” Clowney said.

Clowney will return to the Browns in time for their Organized Team Activities this week.