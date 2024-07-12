Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, July 12, 2024
Video Shows Dawand Jones' Impressive Skills On Basketball Court

Video Shows Dawand Jones’ Impressive Skills On Basketball Court

By
Dawand Jones #74 of the Cleveland Browns blocks Nolan Smith #3 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

 

Offseason workouts for NFL players often consist of strenuous lifting regimens, running hills, some on-field drills, and maybe a little bit of kickboxing or some other martial arts to get the blood pumping.

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Dawand Jones surely has done plenty of that, while also mixing in some workouts that involve him punishing people on the basketball court, as evidenced in a recent video that hit the internet.

The Browns’ official Twitter account shared a recent video of Jones playing basketball at his old high school, swatting former NBA players and patrolling the paint like a beast.

Jones could be seen showing some impressive footwork and a powerful back-to-the-basket post-up game en route to scoring buckets in bunches and feasting around the rim.

At 6-foot-8 and 374 pounds, guarding Jones in the post would not be a fun task for any player, not even a former NBA player.

Jones was an Indiana All-Star at Ben Davis High School in 2019 and made the trip back alongside fellow alum, Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans.

This is also a good sign that Jones is recovering well from the MCL surgery he underwent in December.

The rookie started nine of the 11 games he appeared in last season after being thrust into action at right tackle following Jack Conklin’s injury in Week 1.

The Browns have high expectations coming into this season, and it’s unclear if Conklin will get his starting right tackle spot back right away heading into Week 1 coming off such a serious injury.

Keep an eye out for that subplot in training camp.

Justin Hussong
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation