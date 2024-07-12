Video Shows Dawand Jones’ Impressive Skills On Basketball Court

Offseason workouts for NFL players often consist of strenuous lifting regimens, running hills, some on-field drills, and maybe a little bit of kickboxing or some other martial arts to get the blood pumping.

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Dawand Jones surely has done plenty of that, while also mixing in some workouts that involve him punishing people on the basketball court, as evidenced in a recent video that hit the internet.

The Browns’ official Twitter account shared a recent video of Jones playing basketball at his old high school, swatting former NBA players and patrolling the paint like a beast.

Dawand out here swatting former NBA players at his high school 😳 (🎥 via @_bcmedia & @dizzyruns) pic.twitter.com/6UGiurQ63u — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 11, 2024

Jones could be seen showing some impressive footwork and a powerful back-to-the-basket post-up game en route to scoring buckets in bunches and feasting around the rim.

At 6-foot-8 and 374 pounds, guarding Jones in the post would not be a fun task for any player, not even a former NBA player.

Jones was an Indiana All-Star at Ben Davis High School in 2019 and made the trip back alongside fellow alum, Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans.

This is also a good sign that Jones is recovering well from the MCL surgery he underwent in December.

The rookie started nine of the 11 games he appeared in last season after being thrust into action at right tackle following Jack Conklin’s injury in Week 1.

The Browns have high expectations coming into this season, and it’s unclear if Conklin will get his starting right tackle spot back right away heading into Week 1 coming off such a serious injury.

Keep an eye out for that subplot in training camp.

