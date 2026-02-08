Analyst Reveals Path For Myles Garrett To Become Greatest Ever

Myles Garrett is once again the NFL’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year, which wasn’t a huge surprise. For the last few months, Garrett has been the easy frontrunner to win that coveted prize.

Now that he’s been officially named DPOY, a lot of people are talking about where he ranks among all other defensive stars throughout the league’s history. Speaking on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, Adam Gerstenhaber dug into this and said that Garrett currently sits among Bruce Smith, Reggie White, and Lawrence Taylor as the greatest pass rushers ever, and he could eventually overtake all of them.

Additionally, he said that if Garrett is able to secure playoff success or have more seasons like the one he had in 2025, he could immediately pass all of those legends and unquestionably become the best pass rusher of all time.

“If he plays at this level for another three, four years, I will put him at the top, even if he doesn’t have those playoff moments. But if he gets a chance to have the playoff moments, then that will skyrocket him past everybody,” he said.

Garrett now has two DPOY trophies, so there is no doubt that he’s one of the best in the league for his generation. This year, he was an easy pick with his record-setting 23 sacks.

At 30 years old, Garrrett still has gas left in the tank and could continue to play at a high level. That will keep him in the conversation as one of the best defensive players ever, but if he can actually perform like this in the playoffs, it’ll elevate him to a whole other level.

And that could be a big problem for Garrett. Right now, the Browns are reworking themselves and hoping to become playoff contenders quickly. But there is no guarantee that they will be ready to turn a corner next season.

Just being mentioned among players like Smith, White, and Taylor is great, but his public comments make it clear that he wants to keep going and do even more.

If the Browns are able to figure things out under new head coach Todd Monken, Garrett might not just be a regular-season star, but a playoff phenom too.

