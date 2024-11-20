Myles Garrett Reveals Why He’s Looking Forward To Playing Steelers

The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers are set to clash in what promises to be a bruising Thursday night battle.

Despite the Steelers entering as favorites and potentially poised to hand Cleveland a tough defeat, Browns defensive powerhouse Myles Garrett is gearing up for an intense divisional showdown that could rival any matchup across the NFL for its physicality.

Speaking to the media, Garrett shared his thoughts on this historic rivalry with News 5 Cleveland’s Camryn Justice.

“Two teams that really don’t have that much love for one another and play a physical brand of ball,” Garrett explained. He also acknowledged the stakes, noting, “They’re looking forward to trying to take the No. 1 one spot in the AFC and we’re fighting for tooth and nail for each and every win we get.”

For Garrett, this isn’t just about accepting defeat and looking ahead to next season.

He sees each game as an opportunity to build something meaningful, even in challenging times.

His perspective reflects a deeper understanding of what these divisional matchups represent.

While Garrett’s absence from Tuesday’s practice caught attention, it hasn’t dampened his spirit or leadership heading into this crucial matchup.

His message to the team transcends the immediate game – it’s about crafting a lasting legacy.

He’s emphasized to his teammates that their performance will be preserved on film, serving as a testament to their dedication and effort for years to come.

This mindset must have energized the Browns’ locker room, with players embracing the emotional and physical demands of facing their longtime rivals.

The team is preparing to bring maximum intensity, understanding that these divisional battles often define seasons and careers.

