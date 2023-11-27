Studs And Duds From The Browns’ Loss To The Broncos

Denver ran their winning streak to five games at the expense of the Cleveland Browns Sunday afternoon.

They took a two-touchdown lead in the first half by running the ball right at the Browns’ defense.

Cleveland clawed back to within 2 points before the wheels fell off later in the game, and the chance to take a commanding lead in the Wild Card race was squandered.

Final in Denver. Road trip continues in LA. pic.twitter.com/1QywI7dAhx — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 27, 2023

Here are some of the studs and duds from the Browns’ 29-12 loss to the Broncos.

Stud : Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Sione Takitaki had a solid game as he wore the green dot in place of the injured Anthony Walker.

But Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is the linebacker who really stepped up in the captain’s absence.

JOK racked up 12 tackles, two for a loss, with a QB hit and a sack in a dominant performance.

It seemed like the former second-round pick played half of the game in Denver’s backfield.

Stud : Jerome Ford

Running back Jerome Ford averaged over seven yards per carry, mostly by slicing through the defensive line.

He added four catches on seven targets, including a big first-down conversion.

Ford also did a good job chipping and blocking and drawing defenders away from his quarterbacks.

On a day when the offense was misfiring, Ford was a reliable option all game.

Dud : Kevin Stefanski

Jerome Ford averaged seven yards a carry and didn’t come close to 100 yards, thanks to the play caller.

It was one thing to start off passing against the worst rushing defense in the NFL.

But to watch Ford having his way with the Broncos and choose to continue to pass was almost scandalous.

After three quarters of a two-point game, Ford had just 8 carries for 61 yards, while DTR was on pace for 40-plus passes.

Cleveland will take a 7-4 record into Los Angeles to face the Rams next week.