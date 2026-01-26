Nate Scheelhaase Is Drawing Rave Reviews

If what co-workers have to say about someone is a strong indication of whether he’s the man for the job, the Cleveland Browns look to be on the right track as they get ready to hire their new head coach. Nate Scheelhaase has reportedly moved to the top of the list, and it seems like the Browns could not have found a better choice.

The organization may have believed that throughout its lengthy search process. It waited patiently to get a second interview with the Los Angeles Rams’ passing game coordinator until his team finished competing in the NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks.

According to Browns insider Andrew Siciliano, Scheelhaase was drawing rave reviews from the Rams before and after that season-ending loss, saying he is “a great leader.”

“I was there with a lot of Rams people over the weekend. They all love Nate Scheelhaase. I cannot put that into words in stronger terms. They think he’s a great leader, he’s going to command the room. They really, really like the guy,” Siciliano said.

Fans may never know if Scheelhaase was the Browns’ first choice or not, as fellow finalist Grant Udinski withdrew his name from consideration and could remain the offensive coordinator of the Jacksonville Jaguars if he does not become head coach of the Buffalo Bills. With the other reported finalist, current defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, able to be promoted from the moment Cleveland fired Kevin Stefanski, it seems the 59-year-old may not have been a true contender after all.

From the start, it was strongly believed that the Browns wanted to hire a young, offensive-minded head coach, with the likely hope that Schwartz would stay on board to run the defense. That approach may have eliminated some quality candidates unnecessarily, but it may work out in the end after all.

Though Scheelhaase has never been a head coach at any level and has never been a play-caller in the NFL, his experience as a college quarterback is seen as valuable. In addition, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is the favorite to win NFL MVP, and at least some of that has to do with Scheelhaase.

With a decision expected from the Browns very soon, it is encouraging that his potential former team has such good things to say about Scheelhaase.

