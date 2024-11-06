Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, November 5, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / NBA Coach Says That He Is Cheering For The Browns

NBA Coach Says That He Is Cheering For The Browns

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: The Cleveland Browns take the field before playing the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Jimmy Haslam, one of the NFL’s wealthiest figures, has built an impressive sports empire through shrewd business decisions and strategic investments.

His portfolio now includes ownership stakes in the Cleveland Browns, Columbus Crew, and Milwaukee Bucks, making him a significant player in the American sports landscape.

In an unexpected twist, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers, a lifelong Chicago Bears supporter, has found himself developing a soft spot for the Browns.

During a recent press conference, when a reporter playfully brought up the Browns’ disappointing season, Rivers’ response revealed his shifting allegiances.

“Hey listen, I do. I like the Browns, because of our owner, of course,” Rivers declared, making his newfound fandom official.

When pressed about his relationship with the Haslams, Rivers opened up about his growing connection with Jimmy, describing him as both supportive and appropriately demanding.

Despite his limited exposure to football ownership circles, Rivers seems genuinely impressed by Haslam’s approach.

“I’m cheering now, for the Browns, which I’ve never done. And I’m serious about that, I’ve had a couple of calls with people on their team, it’s has been a lot of fun,” he shared.

However, Rivers has more pressing concerns with his own team.

The Bucks are facing challenges similar to the Browns, stumbling to a concerning 1-6 start.

The statistics paint a sobering picture: since 1970, only 12 out of 150 NBA teams that began their season 1-6 or worse managed to secure a playoff spot.

Even more telling, five of those teams finished with losing records.

The situation in Milwaukee grows more concerning with each passing game. A six-game losing streak, punctuated by consecutive defeats to the Cleveland Cavaliers, has put the team in a precarious position.

For Rivers and his squad, turning this ship around will require more than just casual support for their owner’s other sporting ventures.

NEXT:  Insider Reveals What Browns Told Teams Asking About Myles Garrett
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation