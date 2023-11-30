NBA Legend Paid A Visit To Browns Before Practice

When most folks visit Los Angeles, they hope to run into famous Hollywood actors and other big celebrities.

Earlier this week, Cleveland Browns linebacker Mohamoud Diabate ran into Mike Tyson and shared a photo.

But head coach Kevin Stefanski made sure Diabate’s teammates didn’t leave town without meeting another legend.

And even though he is not a big movie star or media personality, Jerry West captured the team’s attention.

No better way to kick off practices in LA than having Jerry West in attendance! pic.twitter.com/XzqXd5Lxq4 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 30, 2023

The James Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and absolute NBA legend addressed the team.

He shared a bit of his own history, as well as his continued distaste for losing even at age 85.

West pushed a winning narrative, including the importance of a player believing in himself and the man next to him.

And he left little doubt about who he is rooting for this weekend.

“I’m anxious to watch the game on Sunday,” West said. “Go get a win, please.”

Nobody in the room was alive when West and the Lakers owned the NBA back in the 60s and 70s.

But a quick check of his resume leaves no doubt about whether he knows how to win.

Fans of that era debate whether West was a great-shooting point guard or a great-passing shooting guard.

He and his Lakers teammates were a perpetual presence in the postseason, including the 1972 Championship.

West also coached in the NBA for three years, appearing in 3 playoffs and a Western Conference final.

He then went into the Lakers’ front office and helped field 6 championship teams as their GM.

And he won’t accept anything less than a Cleveland Browns victory against the Rams.