New Browns Coach Could Spark Breakout For Young WR

Whoever becomes the next head coach for the Cleveland Browns will have to take the roster and find ways to make it better. That means the new HC will be tasked with helping players dig deeper and achieve more.

One of the players who may get more chances to shine next season could be wide receiver Cedric Tillman, who just concluded his third season with the Browns. While speaking about Tillman, Lance Reisland talked about how he seems to have everything he needs to be a standout player next year. Tillman is built well and has the ability to move quickly against various kinds of defense, but he still isn’t producing like the Browns want him to.

That could all change soon.

“[Cedric Tillman] does everything really, really well. He’s not a great after-run catch, but this is what you think he could be. There is no one who’s physically more impressive than Ced Tillman. You’re talking about a big, long kid who’s a great athlete. Jumping ability. Catch radius. Short area burst. He’s good against man and zone, yet the production doesn’t match on the field. He’s a guy that’s got to stay healthy, but physical tools, Ced Tillman has it all. Can the new coach maximinze the skillset of a kid who has a ton of ability that just hasn’t matched up on the field yet?” Reisland said.

There is no doubt that the 6-foot-3 Tillman has what it takes to make his physical presence known on the field and, as stated by Reisland, Tillman is able to hold his own against his opponents. However, he wasn’t a huge factor for the Browns this season, and he probably won’t be unless a new coach sees a way to make him more effective. Because of injuries and middling performances, Kevin Stefanski didn’t call upon Tillman often.

In fact, as the season wore on, Tillman was rarely the first option for Shedeur Sanders. During his final four games of the season, Tillman was only targeted four times total by Sanders. That says that he didn’t build a strong chemistry with his starting quarterback, and the coaching staff didn’t instruct Sanders to seek him out.

A different head coach could be a blessing for Tillman. If he can convince a new HC that he has what it takes, fans might see Sanders pass to him much more often.

Next season could be a big opportunity for Tillman to prove that the Browns’ wide receiver situation isn’t as bad as some fans think.

