New Browns Coordinator Hire Receives Middling Grade

The Cleveland Browns found themselves in a very tricky situation when they lost Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator. Throughout their hunt for a new head coach, they were dedicated to keeping Schwartz, but he didn’t want to stick around when he missed out on the HC position to Todd Monken.

When Schwartz officially stepped away, the Browns got to work at finding his replacement. And while many say that Mike Rutenberg is exactly who the Browns need, Bryan DeArdo isn’t so sure. Writing for CBS Sports, he gave the hiring of Rutenberg a middling C+ grade.

Like many, DeArdo isn’t so sure about Rutenberg because of his lack of experience as a DC.

“Grade: C+,” DeArdo wrote. “Having never been a defensive coordinator is troubling, but Rutenberg has been a part of some successful defenses as an assistant coach. In 2017, he helped a Jaguars defense that nearly led Jacksonville to the franchise’s first Super Bowl appearance. From 2021-24, he helped the Jets boast one of the league’s better units while working on Robert Saleh’s staff. It’s also worth noting that Rutenberg served as the administrative assistant to Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs when Gibbs returned to the sidelines in 2004.”

He has spent years working with Robert Saleh, who used similar defensive schemes as Schwartz.

Rutenberg could find himself in a complicated position next season. If the Browns’ defense continues to perform at a high level, some critics may argue that the success is simply a carryover from Schwartz and his system. However, if the unit regresses, Rutenberg will almost certainly shoulder the blame.

That is the difficult reality of stepping into a prominent role after a respected coordinator departs. Rutenberg has spent years learning under experienced leaders, studying schemes, and preparing for this opportunity. Now, he will have the chance to prove he can lead a defense on his own terms.

The expectations will be significant, especially for a team that prides itself on defensive identity.

