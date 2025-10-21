Report: Browns Veteran Is Drawing Heavy Trade Interest

There were a lot of questions surrounding the Cleveland Browns heading into the 2025 NFL season.

One of the biggest questions was regarding their pass-catchers and who would emerge as the top targets in this offense.

It’s hard to find consistency amid quarterback changes, but to this point in the season, rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. is leading the pack with 32 receptions for 290 yards.

After that, Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku lead the way in targets.

With two tight ends among their top three receivers, the Browns have enviable depth at the position.

Most teams would be lucky to have one dominant tight end, let alone two, which is why analyst Jonathan Jones is hearing that Njoku is drawing heavy trade interest.

“The Browns won their second game of the season and did it without injured TE David Njoku. Cleveland may get used to playing without him as teams will have interest in Njoku, a first-round pick in 2017. The 29-year-old Njoku, a 2023 Pro Bowler, is in the final year of a contract and would cost a team less than $1 million on the cap to deal for him,” Jones wrote.

As he mentioned, the Browns didn’t need Njoku’s services to beat up on the Miami Dolphins this week, which could be a sign of things to come.

Of course, the Browns haven’t explicitly stated that they’re hoping to move on from Njoku, but they’ll have to extend him in 2026 if they want to keep him around.

With Fannin already being viewed as the future at the position, the team may need to consider moving on from Njoku and reinforcing another position of weakness.

