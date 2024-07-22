New Video Reveals How Nick Chubb’s Injury Set Him Back

Browns running back Nick Chubb has spent over eight months recovering from the last surgery he had to repair MCL and ACL tears in his knee, the same knee he previously hurt while at Georgia.

Coming back from that catastrophic injury would take a toll on any person, let alone one of the best running backs in the NFL who needs his lower body to continue performing at a high level.

Now, a new video shared on Twitter revealed for the first time how far the injury set him back in his quest to return to the field this season.

“Usually, I’m healthy, and I’m working to get faster and stronger; now, I’m just trying to catch up to get to the person that I once was,” Chubb admitted in the video.

In the video, viewers see Chubb heading to a practice facility as he begins to prepare for his workout.

The video cuts off as Chubb takes off in what appears to be a sprint down the field.

Chubb suffered his knee injury in a Week 2 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The running back had his final surgery to repair his knee on November 14, repairing his ACL during that surgery.

Chubb has been a fan favorite in Cleveland since the team picked him in the 2018 NFL Draft with the No. 35 overall pick.

In six seasons, Chubb has accumulated 6,511 rushing yards and 48 touchdowns on the ground while the running back has also caught 123 passes for 1,011 yards and four additional scores.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals Deshaun Watson's Status For Training Camp