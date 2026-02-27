Anthony Richardson Idea Sparks Strong Reaction In Cleveland

Oh, how the mighty have fallen. Just three years after the Indianapolis Colts made a splash in the 2023 NFL Draft and picked him fourth overall, Anthony Richardson has officially requested a trade.

Richardson has only started 15 NFL games in three seasons, mainly due to injury concerns that have nagged him throughout his career. He came into the league as a raw prospect with a lot to prove, and he still holds that title today.

After this news broke, fans of many teams around the league started scheming to get Richardson, including many Cleveland Browns fans. Richardson’s contract won’t be that expensive given that he’s still on his rookie deal, and at this point, teams likely wouldn’t need to give up much to acquire him.

While some people are excited about the prospect of Richardson on the Browns, analyst Lance Reisland is on the exact opposite end of the spectrum, which he mentioned on 92.3’s The Fan.

“I couldn’t be more out on Anthony Richardson. He is the ultimate underwear Olympics guy. Your hobbies, your fun, your social life should all be football as a QB,” Reisland said.

This “Underwear Olympics” that Reisland is referring to is the NFL Combine, which is taking place over the next several days. Richardson looked exceptional at the 2023 Combine, turning heads with his pure athleticism and big arm.

But, as NFL fans are too aware of at this point, the Combine isn’t everything. Players like John Ross, for instance, have showcased their blazing speed in the 40-yard dash, only for it to never show up how teams wanted it to on the field.

Richardson could very well be a flash in the pan, someone that the Colts got excited about that’ll never amount to anything in the NFL. At the same time, people thought that Sam Darnold was going to be out of the league after a disappointing start to his career with the New York Jets, and he just won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks.

Players can never be counted out in this league, but it will be interesting to see if anyone takes a flier on Richardson moving forward, whether it be the Browns or another team.

