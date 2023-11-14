Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / NFL Analyst Puts 1 Deshaun Watson Narrative To Rest After Ravens Game

NFL Analyst Puts 1 Deshaun Watson Narrative To Rest After Ravens Game

By

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns gave up a lot to get Deshaun Watson.

If that wasn’t enough, they gave him one of the most lucrative contracts in NFL history, with $230 million fully guaranteed despite not playing in almost two years.

Watson and the Browns have been under heavy fire because of that, especially after he failed to take the field for multiple weeks despite being medically cleared to play.

Nonetheless, after watching what he did against the Baltimore Ravens, FS1’s Emmanuel Acho wants people to put that narrative of it being ‘the worst trade in NFL history’ to rest.

In the latest edition of FS1’s “Speak”, Acho pointed out the fact that Watson is 5-1 as a starter this season, not to mention that he actually outplayed Lamar Jackson on the road (via Emmanuel Acho on Twitter).

He also raved about Watson’s huge completion on 2-and-19 to set up the game-winning score, stating that none of the Browns’ former quarterbacks could’ve made that throw, and that’s why the Browns were glad to pay him that much money.

People expect Watson to be the same MVP-caliber player he was during his days with the Houston Texans, and he’s under heavy pressure because the team had to give up to get him.

If he’s able to maintain this level of play for the remainder of the season, the Browns are going to be a huge dark horse to make the Super Bowl, and all that talk about it being a bad trade and whatnot will be nothing but a thing of the past.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills

Browns Analyst Makes Grim Prediction About Jedrick Wills

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Analyst Heaps High Praise For Deshaun Watson

4 hours ago

Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan

Rex Ryan Makes a Strong Statement About Browns

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Skip Bayless Has Major Comparison For Deshaun Watson After Sunday Performance

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

ESPN Updates Browns' Chances To Make The Playoffs After Ravens Game

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Stats Show Amari Cooper Is On a Tear In The Last 3 Games

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Browns Analyst Calls Out National Media While Defending Deshaun Watson

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Joins Exclusive Group With Latest Sack Record

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Sends A Big Message After Browns' Dramatic Win

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Fans React To Browns Last-Second Win

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Browns Ended a 5-year Drought With Win Over Ravens

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford

Studs And Duds From The Browns Win Over The Ravens In Week 10

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku and quarterback Deshaun Watson

Browns Use 1 Word to Hype Up Ravens Matchup

2 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams

Former NFL Coach Notes 1 Big Factor For Browns Level Of Play

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Analyst Notes 1 Browns Player is 'Fired Up' For Ravens Game

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Former NFL Player Gives Myles Garrett Top Mid-Season Honor

2 days ago

Dalvin Tomlinson #94 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a sack during the fourth quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio

Insider Breaks Down Defensive Duel Between Browns, Ravens

3 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns At Ravens Game Predictions

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Doubles Down On Comments About Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski walks the sidelines during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kevin Stefanski Details A Big Difference In Ravens' Offense This Season

3 days ago

The Cleveland Browns take the field prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reporter Notes 1 Browns Key Absence For Ravens Game

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the turf during training camp at the Browns training facility on August 29, 2020 in Berea, Ohio.

Browns Set To Elevate Preseason Standout To Active Roster

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Browns Would Be Dramatically Closer To Playoffs With A Win Over Ravens

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Nick Wright says Browns Star Would Be The NFL MVP Right Now

4 days ago

Browns Analyst Makes Grim Prediction About Jedrick Wills

No more pages to load