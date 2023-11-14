Browns Nation

Browns Analyst Makes Grim Prediction About Jedrick Wills

By

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns needed a big collective effort to get past the Baltimore Ravens’ juggernaut in Week 10.

They had one of their best contributions from one of the least likely candidates.

Geron Christian had one of the best left tackle performances by a Browns player to date.

The entire offensive line picked things up after a shaky start, and Christian’s physicality was remarkable.

That’s why Matt Wilson of Dawgs by Nature doesn’t see Jedrick Wills getting his starting job back any time soon, pointing out that Christian’s PFF grade of 69.6 was the highest-graded performance of any Browns left tackle this season.

Notably, Christian had just been added to the practice squad a couple of weeks ago, and he wasn’t even signed to the active roster until Willis was placed on the Injured Reserve (IR) list (via Matt Wilson on Twitter).

He stepped up against one of the best and most physical defenses in the league, and he didn’t disappoint.

He was strong, physical, and disciplined, avoiding the usual penalties one would expect from a backup left tackle who was just called up from the practice squad.

With Willis on the shelf for at least three more weeks with an MCL injury, Christian made a strong argument to continue starting going forward, and he could even get a hold of the job on a permanent basis.

The Browns’ offensive line will face another steep challenge on Sunday when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers for another must-win divisional clash.

If they build from Sunday’s momentum, they could even finish the week at the top of the AFC North.

Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

