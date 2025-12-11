Colin Cowherd Reveals Who Should Be Browns’ Franchise QB

The Cleveland Browns have a big decision to make. On the one hand, they can go with Shedeur Sanders for next season. On the other hand, they can trade for a veteran or take a young quarterback in the NFL Draft.

If you were to ask Colin Cowherd, that should be an easy call for GM Andrew Berry.

Given Sanders’ contract, he should be the guy of the future for the team.

“I would take Shedeur Sanders because he’s a 5th round pick and he’s basically free for the next 3 years… If you go look at the draft order, supply cannot keep up with demand,” Cowherd said.

Sanders has been the best quarterback on the team this season, and while the bar wasn’t high at all, he’s at least been a glimmer of hope and might end up being the team’s long-time solution.

Sanders has plenty of work to do, but he’s gotten better with every start, as opposed to Dillon Gabriel. And, with not many feasible options available for trade, the Browns might be better off with him.

Kyler Murray is making a lot of money and has a long history of injuries. Mac Jones could be the perfect bridge quarterback and long-term solution, but they would still have to give up something to acquire him.

At the very worst, Sanders could buy the Browns some more time. The quarterback class of 2026 is quite underwhelming, and the Browns likely won’t even be in a position to have the No. 1 pick.

Sanders will have four more starts to prove that he can be the guy.

That sample size should be big enough for the Browns to feel comfortable making a decision about him.

