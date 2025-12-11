Browns Nation

Login / Signup

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, December 11, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Colin Cowherd Reveals Who Should Be Browns’ Franchise QB

Colin Cowherd Reveals Who Should Be Browns’ Franchise QB

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Colin Cowherd Reveals Who Should Be Browns’ Franchise QB
(Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Volume )

 

The Cleveland Browns have a big decision to make. On the one hand, they can go with Shedeur Sanders for next season. On the other hand, they can trade for a veteran or take a young quarterback in the NFL Draft.

If you were to ask Colin Cowherd, that should be an easy call for GM Andrew Berry.

Given Sanders’ contract, he should be the guy of the future for the team.

“I would take Shedeur Sanders because he’s a 5th round pick and he’s basically free for the next 3 years… If you go look at the draft order, supply cannot keep up with demand,” Cowherd said.

Sanders has been the best quarterback on the team this season, and while the bar wasn’t high at all, he’s at least been a glimmer of hope and might end up being the team’s long-time solution.

Sanders has plenty of work to do, but he’s gotten better with every start, as opposed to Dillon Gabriel. And, with not many feasible options available for trade, the Browns might be better off with him.

Kyler Murray is making a lot of money and has a long history of injuries. Mac Jones could be the perfect bridge quarterback and long-term solution, but they would still have to give up something to acquire him.

At the very worst, Sanders could buy the Browns some more time. The quarterback class of 2026 is quite underwhelming, and the Browns likely won’t even be in a position to have the No. 1 pick.

Sanders will have four more starts to prove that he can be the guy.

That sample size should be big enough for the Browns to feel comfortable making a decision about him.

NEXT:  Ben Johnson Reveals Honest Thoughts About Shedeur Sanders
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 23: Luke Wypler #56 of the Cleveland Browns interacts with fans after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 23, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Young Browns Lineman Is Showing Promising Potential
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 07: Head coach Ben Johnson of the Chicago Bears looks on during the first half against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium on December 07, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona.
Kevin Stefanski Reveals Why He’s Impressed With Ben Johnson
Cleveland Browns helmet
10 Browns Players Missed Thursday’s Practice With Injuries
BEREA, OHIO - JULY 25: Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees works with quarterback Dillon Gabriel #5 of the Cleveland Browns during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 25, 2025 in Berea, Ohio.
Tommy Rees Responds To Buzz Linking Him To College Job
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 26: Gage Larvadain #84 of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball during the third quarter of the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Bubba Ventrone Speaks Out About Browns’ Special Teams Struggles
NFL Announces Big Honor For Shedeur Sanders
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation