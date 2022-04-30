NFL Fans React To Browns Taking Martin Emerson

Nearly two nights of the 2022 NFL Draft passed before we heard the first pick by the Cleveland Browns.

With the 68th pick, the team selected cornerback Martin Emerson from Mississippi State.

#Browns select CB Martin Emerson out of Mississippi St. With the 68th overall pick.#NFLDraft @fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) April 30, 2022

Here is how the NFL world reacted to the news.

1. The Browns Are Already Deep At CB

That’s the first thought that comes to mind.

The Browns just extended Denzel Ward, and last year’s first-round draft pick Greg Newsome II is expected to continue his growth in Year 2.

Greedy Williams and Troy Hill are also on the roster.

As Scott Petrak put it:

“[The Browns] added to position of strength rather than address position of need.”

#Browns select Mississippi State CB Martin Emerson at No. 68, their first pick of draft.

Added to position of strength rather than address position of need. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) April 30, 2022

The Browns might be deep but apparently not confident in Hill or Williams hence the pick.

The Martin Emerson pick for the #Browns tells you everything you need to know about how they feel about Greedy. Troy Hill is also set to be a FA after this year. Beyond Ward and Newsome, they need depth with the QB play they'll be up against. — Andrew (@TheAndrewJRyan) April 30, 2022

2. The Letdown Is Real

Rust Coast CLE used a GIF to express the letdown on this pick.

I watched 67 picks for…. Martin Emerson pic.twitter.com/q9MQQlfCGq — Rust Coast CLE (@RustCoastSports) April 30, 2022

Part of the letdown is because some felt he was not the best player on the board.

Martin Emerson was PFF’s No. 108 prospect and No. 15 corner #Browns — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) April 30, 2022

Ben Axelrod noted that PFF had him at No. 108. and the No. 15 cornerback.

Others experienced the letdown because they did not even know why Emerson was.

Boby ze Burner has a Snoop Dog gif to express his confusion.

3. Emerson Seems Surprised Too

Per Nate Ulrich, the Browns had minimal communication with Emerson beyond a formal meeting at the NFL Combine at the beginning of March.

New #Browns CB Martin Emerson said he had a formal meeting at NFL Scouting Combine with Cleveland, but the two sides didn't talk much after, so he didn't expect the team to pick him — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) April 30, 2022

Emerson “didn’t expect the team to pick him.”

This revelation did not sit well with some fans including The_Other_Big_Sean.

Well This is reassuring… — The_Other_Big_Sean (@BrownsBro25) April 30, 2022

4. Emerson And Schwartz Meet Again

MoreForYouCleveland unearthed a photo of Anthony Schwartz while at Auburn getting in the face of Mississippi State’s Emerson.

We don’t know what that’s about but assume those are bygones now that they are teammates.

New #Browns CB Martin Emerson and Anthony Schwartz will get a second chance at being best friends 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lGxVAogvBL — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) April 30, 2022

5. Confidence In Berry Is Evident

Though many are confused, they admit Berry usually makes good decisions with his draft picks.

Andrew Berry usually makes good decisions, unless Emerson is REALLY good this is a bad one — Shutruk (@Kind_Attu) April 30, 2022

Martin Emerson is Dan Jeremiah's

No. 125 player.

Andrew Berry obviously doesn't care

about such things. — Steve Doerschuk (@sdoerschukREP) April 30, 2022

It's a Berry chess move. Makes complete sense. Just signed Ward to a $105M deal. Greedy and Troy Hill are in the last year of their deal, so investing in them past this year won't happen. He's planning ahead by backloading the CB room. — dp (@dpicciano) April 30, 2022

Welcome to Cleveland Martin Emerson!