NFL Fans React To Browns Taking Martin Emerson

Alabama v Mississippi State
(Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

 

Nearly two nights of the 2022 NFL Draft passed before we heard the first pick by the Cleveland Browns.

With the 68th pick, the team selected cornerback Martin Emerson from Mississippi State.

Here is how the NFL world reacted to the news.

 

1. The Browns Are Already Deep At CB

That’s the first thought that comes to mind.

The Browns just extended Denzel Ward, and last year’s first-round draft pick Greg Newsome II is expected to continue his growth in Year 2.

Greedy Williams and Troy Hill are also on the roster.

As Scott Petrak put it:

“[The Browns] added to position of strength rather than address position of need.”

The Browns might be deep but apparently not confident in Hill or Williams hence the pick.

 

2. The Letdown Is Real

Rust Coast CLE used a GIF to express the letdown on this pick.

Part of the letdown is because some felt he was not the best player on the board.

Ben Axelrod noted that PFF had him at No. 108. and the No. 15 cornerback.

Others experienced the letdown because they did not even know why Emerson was.

Boby ze Burner has a Snoop Dog gif to express his confusion.

 

3. Emerson Seems Surprised Too

Per Nate Ulrich, the Browns had minimal communication with Emerson beyond a formal meeting at the NFL Combine at the beginning of March.

Emerson “didn’t expect the team to pick him.”

This revelation did not sit well with some fans including The_Other_Big_Sean.

 

4. Emerson And Schwartz Meet Again

MoreForYouCleveland unearthed a photo of Anthony Schwartz while at Auburn getting in the face of Mississippi State’s Emerson.

We don’t know what that’s about but assume those are bygones now that they are teammates.

 

5. Confidence In Berry Is Evident

Though many are confused, they admit Berry usually makes good decisions with his draft picks.

 

Welcome to Cleveland Martin Emerson!

