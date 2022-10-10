NFL Fans React To Deshaun Watson Back At Browns Facility

Though Deshaun Watson is still suspended from the NFL, October 10 is the first day he is allowed back into the Cleveland Browns training facility.

He can attend meetings and work out but cannot practice until November 14.

As expected, Deshaun Watson has returned to the #Browns facility today. He can attend team meetings, work out. Can't practice until Nov. 14. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) October 10, 2022

Coach Stefanski said on Monday that Watson was getting back to work and was already in a meeting with his teammates.

Stefanski said Watson is currently in a meeting with teammates.#Browns — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) October 10, 2022

Here is how NFL fans reacted to the news that Deshaun Watson is back, at least on a limited basis.

The reactions should not be surprising given the roller coaster of good, bad, and ugly emotions Browns fans have been on since Sunday afternoon’s disappointing late-game letdown that resulted in a 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

1. Can He Tackle?

More than one fan, who is very unhappy with how the Browns’ defense has performed this season, asked the snarky question of whether Watson can tackle.

Can he tackle? — Lyle Reppart (@zcat31) October 10, 2022

Fans know that so far this season the defense, currently ranked 30th in efficiency, is the Achilles heel of this team.

The offense is ranked 5th.

Does he play Defensive Line? Linebacker? Can he coordinate a defense? Last time I checked we were 5th in the league in offensive efficiency. — EDAT (@ericd111) October 10, 2022

Hope he’s preparing to play defense. — Bert Fulks (@BertFulks) October 10, 2022

As Mark Mitchen accurately states, “Offense is not the problem”

Offense is not the problem — Mark Mitchen (@CLEsportsWIN) October 9, 2022

2. Who Cares?

Knowing that he cannot play until Week 12 and this team has 6 games before he can be on the field makes this a nonstory for some fans who are worried about how the 2-3 Browns will handle the New England Patriots in Week 6.

This means nothing. Won’t be playing until week 12. He won’t help the defensive shortcomings. He will have gone nearly 2 seasons without playing. — Irish Browns Fan (@KenehanMe) October 9, 2022

Fans are focused on the here and now and knowing that Watson cannot play for over a month means that this Monday morning news byte is received with a ho-hum reaction.

Who cares he can’t play useless tweet — melvin stickney (@stickney_melvin) October 9, 2022

Jacoby Brissett’s Reaction

Jacoby Brissett is very aware of his role as the short-time caretaker of the Browns’ offense.

When asked after the loss on Sunday about Watson’s pending return and if it could lift the team, Brissett said:

“I hope so.”

I think that is a sentiment that all Browns fans can get on board with.