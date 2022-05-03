NFL Fans React To Kevin Stefanski’s Kicker Announcement

The Cleveland Browns drafted a kicker over the weekend.

This is outstanding news for fans who have been clamoring for a franchise kicker for years.

Fourth round pick Cade York is primed and ready for the NFL, and he got an extra boost from the Browns on Monday when the team waived the other two kickers on the roster: Chris Blewitt and Chase McLaughlin.

#Browns waive: K Chris Blewitt and K Chase McLaughlin McLaughlin connected on 15-21 field goal and 36 of 37 PATs in 16 games last season. @fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) May 2, 2022

That means York has the job outright and will not need to compete for it in training camp, a fact reinforced by Coach Stefanski.

#Browns HC Kevin Stefanski says K Cade York will not have competition in training camp. (H/T @ESPNCleveland) — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) May 3, 2022

NFL fans had a lot of reactions to this news that the Browns rookie K already owns the job.

Here is a sampling of those reactions.

1. When Is His Browns Jersey For Sale?

After Browns fans saw what York did at LSU, they got even more excited.

Some are patiently waiting to buy his Browns jersey when it becomes available.

I’m pretty sure I’m going to buy a Cade York @Browns jersey after watching him nail this game winning 57 yard field goal… IN THE FOG! 🤯#Browns x #NFL pic.twitter.com/ZRltojIAF5 — BROWNS OR DIE 💀 (@BrownsorDie) May 3, 2022

2. It’s Cade York Time!

Bring it on is the common sentiment of Browns fans who cannot wait for the kickoff of the 2022 NFL season.

York gives them another reason to be excited.

ITS CADE YORK TIME IN CLEVELAND!!!!! pic.twitter.com/LRGBIvsQk2 — Down With The Browns Podcast (@DWTB_) May 2, 2022

JOK szn wrote:

“Is it sad that I’m excited for preseason just so I can see Cade York kick a field goal so I can judge him. I wanna see a good consistent kicker for once.”

Is it sad that I’m excited for preseason just so I can see Cade York kick a field goal so I can judge him. I wanna see a good consistent kicker for once. — JOK szn (@LandByTheLake) May 3, 2022

3. The Official Candy Of Cade York

There have been plenty of references to the cool York Peppermint Patties chocolate mint candies, and York’s calm demeanor under pressure.

Linking a player with a candy is a win-win for everyone involved.

4. Keeping Up With The High Caliber AFC North Kickers

The Baltimore Ravens have Justin Tucker who is the unofficial GOAT.

The other teams in the division had to respond to keep up, and the Bengals did in 2021 by drafting Evan McPherson.

Call it the Justin Tucker effect in the AFC North … 2021: Bengals are only team to draft a kicker, taking Evan McPherson in 5th round. 2022: Browns are only team to draft a kicker, taking Cade York in the 4th round. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) May 3, 2022

Now it is the Browns’ turn to keep up with the high stakes AFC North kicking game by drafting a kicker.

Welcome to Cleveland Cade York; Browns fans have been waiting for you!