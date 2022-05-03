Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / NFL Fans React To Kevin Stefanski’s Kicker Announcement

NFL Fans React To Kevin Stefanski’s Kicker Announcement

By

LSU v Mississippi
(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns drafted a kicker over the weekend.

This is outstanding news for fans who have been clamoring for a franchise kicker for years.

Fourth round pick Cade York is primed and ready for the NFL, and he got an extra boost from the Browns on Monday when the team waived the other two kickers on the roster: Chris Blewitt and Chase McLaughlin.

That means York has the job outright and will not need to compete for it in training camp, a fact reinforced by Coach Stefanski.

NFL fans had a lot of reactions to this news that the Browns rookie K already owns the job.

Here is a sampling of those reactions.

 

1. When Is His Browns Jersey For Sale?

After Browns fans saw what York did at LSU, they got even more excited.

Some are patiently waiting to buy his Browns jersey when it becomes available.

 

2. It’s Cade York Time!

Bring it on is the common sentiment of Browns fans who cannot wait for the kickoff of the 2022 NFL season.

York gives them another reason to be excited.

JOK szn wrote:

“Is it sad that I’m excited for preseason just so I can see Cade York kick a field goal so I can judge him. I wanna see a good consistent kicker for once.”

 

3. The Official Candy Of Cade York

There have been plenty of references to the cool York Peppermint Patties chocolate mint candies, and York’s calm demeanor under pressure.

Linking a player with a candy is a win-win for everyone involved.

 

4. Keeping Up With The High Caliber AFC North Kickers

The Baltimore Ravens have Justin Tucker who is the unofficial GOAT.

The other teams in the division had to respond to keep up, and the Bengals did in 2021 by drafting Evan McPherson.

Now it is the Browns’ turn to keep up with the high stakes AFC North kicking game by drafting a kicker.

Welcome to Cleveland Cade York; Browns fans have been waiting for you!

 

Click here for all the latest Browns News

Recent News

Troy Hill #23 of the Cleveland Browns on defense during a 49-42 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California.
Troy Hill On Trade: “I Feel Disrespected”
Cleveland Browns v New York Giants
NFL Finds No Evidence Of Hue Jackson’s Tanking Claim Against Browns
Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson before the NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts on September 24, 2017, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.
NFL Fans React To Hue Jackson’s Failed Tanking Claim

About Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros, a Pennsylvania native, is a freelance writer and avid sports fan. She realized at a young age that she was a much better spectator than a participant, Follow her on Twitter at @WendiOliveros1 and on TikTok at @brownsspice.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Troy Hill On Trade: "I Feel Disrespected"

No more pages to load