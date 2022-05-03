Troy Hill On Trade: “I Feel Disrespected”

Troy Hill “came home” to Northern Ohio as a free agent slot corner before last season.

And the Cleveland Browns doubled the Youngstown native’s salary with a 2-year, $9 million deal.

But after five years with the Los Angeles Rams, Hill couldn’t help compare every activity and practice to what he knew.

Rams are trading for Troy Hill via @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/DNqdxJr3GS — Rams Tapes 🎞 (@RamsTapes) April 30, 2022

And watching his former team roll into the Super Bowl didn’t make the transition any easier.

As the winter months turned colder, Hill wasn’t so sold on the homecoming aspects of the deal, either.

After all, he moved to sunny California as a teenager, well before his NFL playing days started.

Troy Hill feels "disrespected" after trade from Browns to Rams: "Definitely plan to come out and play with a chip on my shoulder, for sure"https://t.co/XFvVS0uCj2 pic.twitter.com/eRK8PUhBU6 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) May 3, 2022

So when he found out the Rams re-secured his services in an NFL Draft day trade, he wasn’t too upset.

But when he found out it only took a fifth-round draft choice to make it happen, that stung a little.

And it led the 30-year-old veteran to tell Los Angeles reporters he feels “disrespected| by the deal.

Wasted Season In Cleveland?

Plenty of things went off the rails for the Cleveland Browns during Hill’s short tenure.

Locker room drama only magnified the injury issues and disappointing won-lost record.

Andrew Berry signed Hill and former teammate John Johnson III to solidify Joe Woods’ secondary.

For the most part, Hill carried out his end of the bargain despite the cold and unfamiliar surroundings.

The Browns got a 5th round pick for Troy Hill when they gave up nothing to sign him last year but money. Winning. pic.twitter.com/AwpBB5xjh6 — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) April 30, 2022

And as is becoming a Browns tradition, he had a spectacular game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

But as Greedy Williams, Greg Newsome, and even AJ Green slid into bigger roles, Hill’s shrunk just a bit.

When he missed the final four games of the season, the Browns’ defense didn’t miss a beat.

So when the Rams came calling about secondary help, Hill was deemed expendable.

Who Disrespected Whom?

Hill is not the only player who expressed some dissatisfaction with how the Browns handled things last season.

And the 2022 Browns already see changes, with physical barriers removed and new locker room facilities added.

But it was Troy Hill who jumped at the first chance he had to bolt the Rams for bigger dollars.

And if he expected things to be the same in Cleveland as they were in Los Angeles, the Browns can’t help that.

Troy Hill admits he frequently compared Browns to Rams during 2021 season, yearned for return to Los Angeleshttps://t.co/XFvVS0uCj2 pic.twitter.com/vtddMJCZWj — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) May 3, 2022

Many fans will understand the desire to work in sunnier and warmer environs with familiar coworkers.

But this could be a case of being sorry for what he asked for.

Hill returns to a vastly different Rams locker room and secondary, with new coaches and teammates.

Jalen Ramsey is about the only familiar face left and he might again find a new routine with Raheem Morris in charge.