NFL Fans React To Nick Chubb’s Comments On Kareem Hunt

Approximately 24 hours ago, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb appeared on the NFL Network and provided a sincere answer to a question about the Kareem Hunt situation.

In essence, he wants Hunt to stick around for the long term.

Chubb is usually pretty quiet and measured with his words so his frank answer elicited reactions.

We do not know how the Browns’ front office viewed his answer, but NFL fans took to social media to share their feelings.

Here is a sampling of those.

1. Browns Need To Listen To Chubb

Some fans think the NFL (and the Browns) rely on analytics and spreadsheets too much.

With a player of Chubb’s caliber making this type of public statement, the Browns need to listen and keep Hunt.

A profound statement from a quiet man! — Steven H Ross (@StevenHRoss3) August 8, 2022

NICK HAS SPOKEN !!! SIGN KAREEM @Browns — Brett Littrell (@ThatDudeBrett7) August 8, 2022

@Browns please do whatever this man wants! — Greg (@brownsfangm) August 8, 2022

Unfortunately analytics doesn’t take into account the human element (see DW move).

AB and DePodesta are more interested in making spreadsheets happy than making cornerstone players happy. — Karma Police (@JusSayin88) August 8, 2022

He doesn’t ask for much. AB plz listen to the heart and soul of our team.

🧡🤎 — Jordan Jones (@jorjam232306) August 9, 2022

2. Fans Were Shocked To Hear Chubb Be So Vocal

There is a segment of the fanbase who was shocked to hear Chubb speaking at all.

He has been known to let his play on the field do the talking, but it appears he is coming out of his shell a little more this summer by hosting his own youth camp and by being more vocal in his media appearances.

I’m she’ll shocked. That’s the longest I’ve heard Chubb talk in 4 years! — Vargo (@vargolicious) August 8, 2022

Conclusion

Hopefully, Kareem Hunt’s declined trade request is already past history that does not rear its ugly head again in 2022.

Maybe it can be chalked up to preseason bluster.

The fact is that Chubb and Hunt work very well together, and though football is a business, they can lengthen each other’s careers.

They are better together🧡🤎. Just pay the man. He’s contagious and we need that🧡🤎 — swig (@Nancy92440183) August 8, 2022

Look no further than a 2019 clip from Building the Browns to see why this tandem works so well.

Batman and Robin? 🤔 It doesn’t matter which nickname you prefer — @NickChubb21 and @KareemHunt7 are a dynamic duo. Watch Building the Browns tonight at 8 p.m. on YouTube » https://t.co/FkduiDGLHl pic.twitter.com/7ghMiTfpH2 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 11, 2019

It is a huge asset to have both of these guys in the Browns backfield.

When both are healthy (which was not the case in 2021), they support each other and make the Browns a better team.