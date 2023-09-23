Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / NFL Fines Deshaun Watson For 3 Violations Against Steelers

NFL Fines Deshaun Watson For 3 Violations Against Steelers

By

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

 

Through the first two weeks of the 2023 season, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been a disappointment.

Browns fans and the national media have agreed that, so far, it looks like the organization drastically overpaid for their prize 2022 free agent.

After ending his NFL-imposed suspension late last year, and looking noticeably mortal in the games he started, fans hoped 2023 would be a coming-out party for the quarterback.

That hasn’t been the case and Watson has underwhelmed with only 389 passing yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions total.

On Saturday, things got even worse for the much-maligned signal caller.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Watson has been fined by the NFL $35,513 for three infractions he committed against the Pittsburgh Steelers last Monday night.

The league took Watson to task for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty as well as two fines for unnecessary roughness.

Being fined for unnecessary roughness is highly unusual for a quarterback, but Watson received the fines for stiff-arming two Steelers to the ground.

Both plays happened while Watson was attempting to elude tacklers and took place in the third and fourth quarters.

Additionally, Watson was fined for unsportsmanlike conduct due to an incident that occurred during the third quarter.

As Watson argued with a number of Steelers players near their sideline, several officials tried to pull the quarterback away from the scrum.

Watson continued yelling and pushed umpire Barry Anderson out of the way.

Although he wasn’t flagged for the incident, the NFL made sure to correct that error by tagging him for $13,659.

The league added $10,927 apiece for his two unnecessary roughness penalties.

Watson wasn’t the only Cleveland player fined for an infraction for Monday night’s game.

Tight end David Njoku was fined $13,659 for his own unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and Jerome Ford received a $5,281 fine for unnecessary roughness.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More News

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Analyst Says Browns' Chances Against Titans Lay On 1 Figure

4 hours ago

Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans runs the ball during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on January 07, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Derrick Henry Shares His Thoughts On Browns' Defensive Front

4 hours ago

Titans At Browns Week 3 Predictions

4 hours ago

browns fans holding up a defense sign

Numbers Show How Impressive Browns' Defense Has Been This Season

7 hours ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California.

Nick Chubb Was On Pace To Make Browns History Before Injury

7 hours ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Minkah Fitzpatrick Breaks Silence On His Nick Chubb Tackle

22 hours ago

Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans walks off of the field after defeating the Cleveland Browns 43-13 at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 8, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Denzel Ward Talks About Going Against Derrick Henry This Week

1 day ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Kareem Hunt's Status For Sunday

1 day ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Amari Cooper Gets Honest On Browns' Offensive Issues

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to the sidelines during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Joel Bitonio Agrees With Deshaun Watson About Communication

2 days ago

Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns

Brandon Marshall Calls Out Minkah Fitzpatrick's Hit On Nick Chubb

2 days ago

Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs the ball against Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Notes Browns Defense Thrives In 1 Category This Year

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns gestures to the fans during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Analyst Says Defense Should Be 'Furious' With The Offense

2 days ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Comments On Kareem Hunt's Return To Browns

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is congratulated by Amari Cooper #2 after scoring a rushing touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Amari Cooper Discusses Deshaun Watson's Struggles

2 days ago

Za'Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a tackle on Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Notes Jim Schwartz’s Impact On Browns Defense

2 days ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns and Nick Chubb #24 leave the field after defeating the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Browns Highlight The Relationship Of Kareem Hunt, Nick Chubb

2 days ago

Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns recovers a fumble against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Graphic Highlights Grant Delpit's Hot Start In 2023

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns gestures to the fans during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Breaks Down Myles Garrett's Performance Against Steelers

3 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns speaks to media following his team's 27-14 win against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Analyst Foresees A Grim Future For Kevin Stefanski

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 stands on the field with head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns prior to the start of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson's Contract Deemed 'Worse' Than Russell Wilson's

3 days ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kareem Hunt Has Made 1 Notable Change For This Season

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field following his team's 26-22 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Tony Rizzo Has A Big Message For Deshaun Watson

3 days ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NFL Insider Reveals Update On Kareem Hunt Pursuit

3 days ago

Analyst Says Browns' Chances Against Titans Lay On 1 Figure

No more pages to load