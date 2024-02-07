Peter King Names 2 Former Browns For His All-Time NFL Roster

Based on their lack of championships and minuscule playoff appearances in the past three decades, the Cleveland Browns may not have much to brag about.

However, Cleveland’s notable players and early history of dominance are still recognized.

Recently, longtime NFL writer and current NBC Sports personality Peter King picked his all-time 53-man NFL roster.

Cleveland.com posted on Twitter that King selected two former Browns for his team.

Former offensive tackle Joe Thomas and tight end Mark Bavaro both stood out to King as two of the best to ever play the sport.

Thomas was the third overall selection by the Browns in the 2007 NFL Draft.

Right from the start, Thomas established himself as one of the best offensive tackles in football.

He made the PFWA’s All-Rookie Team in 2007 and added 10 Pro Bowls, eight first and second-team All-Pro nods, and was a selection for the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team.

Since retiring, Thomas has been added to the Browns’ Ring of Honor and the list of Cleveland Browns Legends.

In 2023, during his first year of eligibility, Thomas was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Bavaro is perhaps better known for his play as a New York Giant, where he won two Super Bowls under coach Bill Parcells.

“Rambo,” as Bavaro was known for his physical similarity to Rambo actor Sylvester Stallone, was a member of the Browns in 1992.

In his career, Bavaro caught 351 passes for 4,733 yards and 39 touchdowns.

He was a two-time All-Pro, two-time Pro Bowler, and was a PFWA All-Rookie Team member in 1985.