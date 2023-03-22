Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / NFL Insider Gives Latest Update On Browns, Broncos Talks

NFL Insider Gives Latest Update On Browns, Broncos Talks

By

Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field At Mile High on December 11, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.
(Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

 

When the 2023 NFL league year began, the Cleveland Browns were initially quiet concerning free-agent signings.

Thus far, the team has made limited moves, with their biggest acquisitions being Dalvin Tomlinson and Juan Thornhill.

However, the Browns have been increasingly active, and are now reportedly in hot pursuit of a young wide receiver.

According to Browns reporter Brad Stainbrook, the Browns have been in conversation with the Denver Broncos about Jerry Jeudy.

Jeudy was drafted by the Broncos in 2020 with the 15th overall pick.

He had a career year in 2022, amassing 67 receptions for 972 yards, and six receiving touchdowns.

Although Jeudy has been a key contributor for the Broncos in his first three seasons in the league, it may be time for him to move on.

This would be a great benefit for the Browns, especially if they don’t have to give up Greg Newsome.

Currently, the Browns’ top two receivers are Donovan Peoples-Jones and Amari Cooper.

By adding someone like Jeudy, the receiving corps would get deeper, and Deshaun Watson would have even more weapons to work with.

The Browns invested significant capital into Watson, both giving up draft picks and also spending a lot of money on his contract.

They are looking for a return on their massive investment, and adding a key receiver could be a great way to do so.

Watson started just six games in 2022 due to his suspension.

With a full offseason and training camp under his belt, will Watson and the Browns be able to make some noise in the AFC North?

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Andrew Elmquist

Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the sports industry, working with The Cold Wire, EatWatchBet and the Commish Brands. Andrew also enjoys long walks on the beach, spending time with his beautiful wife, and playing both real-life and fantasy sports. Make sure to follow him on Twitter @andrewelmquist1 as well!

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Jacksonville Jaguars during second quarter in the NFL match between Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on October 30, 2022 in London, England.

Fans React To Browns' Interest In Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

13 hours ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

The Browns Have Signed A New Free Agent Linebacker

15 hours ago

Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos runs past Ja'Sir Taylor #36 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at Empower Field At Mile High on January 08, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

NFL Insider Says Browns Continue To Pursue 1 Broncos WR

19 hours ago

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Patriots defeated the Cardinals 27-13.

NFL Insider Gives Latest Update On Browns, DeAndre Hopkins

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

A Notable WR Is Visiting With The Browns

21 hours ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

The Browns Reportedly Had A Formal Meeting With A Notable C/G Prospect

1 day ago

Joshua Dobbs #15 of the Cleveland Browns throws the ball during warmups before the game against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans React To Today's Josh Dobbs News

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

The Browns Are Signing A Familiar Name At Backup QB

2 days ago

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Graphic Shows Browns Among Most Improved Teams This Offseason

2 days ago

Mike Ford #28 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after a tackle on a kickoff during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 10, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Browns Sign Special Teams Ace, CB Mike Ford

2 days ago

Anthony Walker Jr. #5 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play against the New York Jets during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans React To Today's Anthony Walker News

2 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Free Agent LB is Visiting The Commanders Today

2 days ago

browns locker room with helmets

PFF Reveals Their Cleveland Browns Free Agency Grade

3 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Donovan Peoples-Jones #11 of the Cleveland Browns after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Received A Nice Performance Bonus For Last Season

3 days ago

Dalvin Tomlinson #94 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts after a tackle during the third quarter against the New York Giants in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Dalvin Tomlinson Reveals Why He Chose The Browns

4 days ago

Jordan Akins #88 of the Houston Texans runs with the ball during the first half of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Fans React To Browns' New TE Signing

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Browns Reportedly Land A Top Available Tight End

5 days ago

Trysten Hill #72 of the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Browns Gamble On Another Depth Piece On Defense

6 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns watches the game against the New York Jets from the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Sign A Defensive Lineman With Something To Prove

6 days ago

Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field At Mile High on December 11, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.

The Browns Reportedly Have Interest In Broncos WR

6 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

New Browns DE Comments On Being In Cleveland

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans React To Browns' Latest Addition At DT

6 days ago

Brandon Bolden #25 of the New England Patriots is tackled by Mack Wilson #51 of the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Browns Miss Out In Pursuit Of Former LB

6 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

The Browns Have Signed A New Safety

7 days ago

Fans React To Browns' Interest In Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

No more pages to load