NFL Insider Issues Strong Warning To Browns About Deshaun Watson

For the third time in two years, the Cleveland Browns have renegotiated quarterback Deshaun Watson’s contract to push his salary cap hit into future seasons.

Their latest move will give Cleveland more flexibility to target 2025 free agents by reducing his $72.9 million salary cap hit next season.

The move is being lauded by several analysts, including NFL insider Mike Florio.

Florio acknowledged Cleveland is “whipping up a batch of salary-cap chicken salad” by adding more time onto Watson’s deal and pushing their salary cap hits into future seasons.

Still, Florio issued the Browns’ ownership group a strong warning about the organization making him their starting quarterback next season.

“The real question is whether he’ll be the starter in 2025. While they have to pay him, they don’t have to play him. And if the Browns play him, the fans might not want to pay for tickets to watch the games,” Florio said.

Florio noted the restructured deal included a whopping $200 million salary in 2029 should he remain on the roster beyond “the third day of the 2027 league year.”

That language would point to an early June 2027 date, suggesting Watson would become a candidate for a post-June 1 release to split the “final cap charges into 2027 and 2028,” Florio added.

Since coming to Cleveland, Watson has played in 19 games, going 9-10 in those starts.

The quarterback has completed 61.2 percent of his passes for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions during his Cleveland tenure.

Watson has also rushed for 465 yards and three touchdowns during those 19 outings.

