Friday, January 16, 2026
NFL Insider Names Browns Executives Involved In HC Search

Mike Battaglino
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

General manager Andrew Berry is the point man for the Cleveland Browns as they try to find a new head coach, but he is not going it alone. He and his staff are reportedly exhausting all avenues to find out as much as possible about any potential hire.

Once a candidate is identified, even more people enter the mix. That, of course, includes owners Jimmy Haslam and Dee Haslam, as well as other high-ranking members in the organization.

NFL insider Jeremy Fowler recently named some of the Browns’ executives involved in the head coaching search.

“My expectation is JW Johnson will be involved. He’s been on the ground with the Browns for a long time now. I would be surprised if he’s not [involved]. Jimmy and Dee will be too. Andrew Berry is running the search. He has a lot of people in the building that he values that could be involved. I’d be surprised if Jimmy is not involved in the process, particularly the second round of interviews,” Fowler said.

Johnson is a managing partner who helped in the search that resulted in the hiring of Kevin Stefanski as head coach and Berry as GM in 2020. Johnson, who has a long background in media, is the Haslams’ son-in-law.

Though the Browns are conducting many initial interviews with coordinator candidates from around the NFL, including Dan Pitcher of the Cincinnati Bengals, Aden Durde of the Seattle Seahawks, and Jesse Minter of the Los Angeles Chargers, they have started a round of second interviews. Former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken and current Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz will be the first of those discussions.

Monken may be a surprise to still be included. The longtime assistant was widely expected to continue working under John Harbaugh as soon as he reached a reported agreement to become the next head coach of the New York Giants.

Though the Browns haven’t gone through this process in six years, they are all too familiar with it. Though this is Berry’s first time leading an NFL head coaching search, since 2002, Cleveland has hired more of them than any other NFL team, except the Las Vegas Raiders.

Though Harbaugh and Mike Tomlin surfaced as names to consider after they left the Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mike McDaniel is the only NFL head coach let go during this hiring cycle to meet with Cleveland.

