Nick Chubb Is Rumored To Be Joining NFC North Team

The Cleveland Browns and Nick Chubb are likely to move on from one another.

The Browns might have shut the door on him by taking Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson in the NFL Draft.

They already have Pierre Strong and Jerome Ford there, and while neither of them is even remotely close to what Chubb was, there might not be enough touches for everybody.

On top of that, it seems like Chubb is inching closer to signing with another team.

According to a report by Ken Carman of 92.3 The Fan, Chubb is close to signing with a team from the NFC North.

“I got to tell you guys, I heard he is kind of getting close to another team,” Carman said.

Judging by the current picture, this team is rumored to be the Chicago Bears.

The Minnesota Vikings are all set with Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason, while the Green Bay Packers have Josh Jacobs and Emanuel Wilson, and the Detroit Lions have David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs.

The Bears, on the other hand, have major question marks behind D’Andre Swift.

Chicago has put an emphasis on their offense in the offseason, revamping their offensive line and hiring Ben Johnson as their next head coach.

Chubb used to be a superstar, but given how running backs tend to fall from grace after a certain age, the Browns are unlikely to re-sign him.

