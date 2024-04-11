NFL Insider Reveals Nick Chubb Contract Update

Andrew Berry is among those who want to keep Nick Chubb in a Cleveland Browns uniform.

He told reporters more than once that “nobody” wants to see Chubb’s injury be his last carry as a Brown.

Berry and Chubb were in a tough spot when it came to managing hopes versus the business end of the NFL.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport announced an agreement that eases concerns and assures Chubb’s roster spot.

“The #Browns and star RB Nick Chubb have agreed on a reworked contract for 2024 to lower his base of $11.775M, sources tell me and @TomPelissero, with a chance to earn it back in incentives,” he tweeted.

The #Browns and star RB Nick Chubb have agreed on a reworked contract for 2024 to lower his base of $11.775M, sources tell me and @TomPelissero, with a chance to earn it back in incentives. Chubb is working his way back from a serious knee injury, but isn’t going anywhere. pic.twitter.com/c6hr3wQeuE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 11, 2024

This time last year, Chubb anticipated future discussions about a pay raise and an extension.

With his playing future in question after reconstructive knee surgery, some questioned if he would be back at all.

With salary cap issues in play, Chubb’s contract offered a potential $11.8 million in additional cap space.

No terms have been announced, but Rapoport says Berry and Chubb will rework the deal to help both parties.

Cleveland will undoubtedly create salary cap room by lowering Chubb’s base salary.

But a combination of up-front and incentive bonuses gives Chubb a chance to make the original amount in the end.

Besides the monetary effect, this takes some pressure off Chubb to rush back to action.

Missing some games will cost him in salary, but he certainly won’t be cut if his return is delayed.

Chubb’s rehabilitation is reportedly going well, but getting healthy is only half of the effort.

Whether he loses a step as he heals is another reason for Berry to hedge his bets with this new deal.

