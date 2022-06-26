NFL Insider Reveals What League Really Feels About Baker Mayfield

Unfortunately, the Baker Mayfield saga is seemingly never going to end.

All offseason long, the Cleveland Browns have been seeking a trade partner for Mayfield.

The former No. 1 overall pick hasn’t gained much momentum in the trade market

NFL insider Jordan Schultz offered some reasons as to what he is hearing around the NFL with Mayfield.

“There is a sense around the league, that Baker Mayfield is still a really immature guy.” “Even if he’s healthy, do you really wanna deal with that in the locker room?” Shultz said.

"There is a sense around the league that Baker Mayfield is still a really immature guy & he hasn't been the leader of that locker room" ~@Schultz_Report#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/w6m7WLdMgw — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 23, 2022

What Happened To Mayfield?

In 2018, the Browns thought they were getting a franchise quarterback in Mayfield.

The Oklahoma product was impressive in college and a no-brainer choice for the Browns.

Since then, the Browns have been given mixed results from Mayfield.

He put together a record setting rookie campaign, but things unraveled after that.

In 2019, Mayfield struggled heavily and threw 21 interceptions in 16 games.

He followed that up with an impressive 2020 campaign with 26 touchdowns and a trip to the postseason.

The young quarterback helped the Browns get a postseason victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Playoff wins since the start of 2020: Baker Mayfield 1

Russell Wilson 0

Dak Prescott 0

Justin Herbert 0

Kyler Murray 0

Matt Ryan 0

Derek Carr 0 pic.twitter.com/XivoufeDHg — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) May 6, 2022

The expectation was that Mayfield would lead the Browns further into the postseason in 2021.

Sadly, that didn’t happen as Mayfield played through most of the season with a torn labrum.

The Browns won a total of six games with Mayfield at quarterback and it’s uncertain why they didn’t decide to shut him down earlier in the season.

“Where would we be if Baker Mayfield had shut it down and had surgery after the Houston game” has to be one of the most fascinating what-ifs in recent sports history. #Browns — Ed Greenberger (@EdGreenberger) June 8, 2022

Mayfield underwent surgery this offseason and is expected to be ready for the beginning of the season.

However, it’s uncertain if Mayfield will be a starting quarterback on any team next season.

The Browns made a massive trade with the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson.

After that, Mayfield refused to play for the Browns again, so they’ve been attempting to trade him.

At this point, it’s uncertain if any team is willing to take on Mayfield for the 2022 campaign.

Can Mayfield Be A Leader?

The talent is certainly there, but Mayfield has failed to be a consistent option.

He’s heading into his fifth-year with nearly more interceptions than games played.

Yes, Mayfield did help the Browns win a playoff game over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Baker was HYPE after the Browns clinched a playoff spot 🗣️ @bakermayfield @Browns pic.twitter.com/D8YuKuUd1L — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) January 3, 2021

He threw for 467 passing yards with four touchdowns and one interception through two playoff games.

Since then, the Browns haven’t seen much from Mayfield at all.

There is no questioning his heart as Mayfield wants to be out there for every snap of the game.

However, the Browns suffered severely with Mayfield playing injured last season.

He immediately quit on the Browns once they acquired Watson.

It’s tough to blame the Browns for wanting to improve at quarterback after that horrendous campaign by Mayfield.

There is little chance to believe that Mayfield can be the leader of a team.

This Browns roster has been talented for years and Mayfield has only made the playoffs once.

It appears he needs a top tier team around him in order to have success.

At this point, it’s hard to believe any organization is going to seriously view Mayfield as a starting quarterback anymore.