NFL QB’s Wife Rips Browns Fans For Actions After Deshaun Watson’s Injury

Even though the vibes are better surrounding the Cleveland Browns following a massive upset victory over the Baltimore Ravens that put an end to a brutal 5-game losing streak, the damage of that streak still lingers in the minds of many fans and people around the league.

Jameis Winston had an exceptional first start at quarterback in the Ravens game in place of Deshaun Watson, who is out for the season with a torn Achilles suffered against the Cincinnati Bengals the previous week, but many are still struggling to stomach the way that Browns fans handled Watson’s injury given the fact that there were loud cheers at the stadium when the QB went down.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, ripped Browns fans on her podcast earlier this week, saying “I’m not going to sit here and rail on fans…but I do think there is some sort of line that is getting crossed that should never be crossed, and that is cheering when your players or when other teams’ players go down. These are people who have families, this is their livelihood, so to cheer as you watch their dreams crumble, I’m not really a fan of that.”

Stafford’s producer, Kyra Stevens, brought up the situation because she noted how it also happened in her husband’s most recent game when the Rams beat the Minnesota Vikings and Vikings fans cheered loudly when an unspecified Rams player went down with an injury.

Obviously, there is no place for this in sports regardless of what your thoughts are on Watson due to his off-the-field controversies, but football is an emotional game and sometimes it gets the best of people.

