Oddsmakers Make Interesting Decision For Browns, Saints Game

The Cleveland Browns – entering Week 11 after their bye – are heading south to face the New Orleans Saints inside the Caesars Superdome on Sunday afternoon.

Despite having an additional week to rest and prepare, Cleveland was installed earlier as an underdog against the Saints.

Yet as the game time draws closer, oddsmakers are reconsidering their decision.

Analyst Grant Puskar shared on X how the sportsbooks now believe the Browns’ contest against the New Orleans will play out, noting the interesting decision the oddsmakers have made.

“As of this morning via (betJACK), the Browns are -1.5 point road favorites to take down the Saints,” Puskar wrote.

As of this morning via @betJACK, the #Browns are -1.5 point road favorites to take down the #Saints. Will they win? — Grant Puskar (@grant_puskar_) November 17, 2024

Oddsmakers will often adjust the spread of contests, but few times will the sportsbooks completely reverse the favored team for a given contest.

The Browns becoming the favorites in Sunday’s game could be tied to the Saints’ availability of multiple key players for this game.

New Orleans announced that six of their players are questionable for this contest while two players – including starting offensive guard Lucas Patrick – will not play in the game.

Remarkably, the Browns will enter this contest as the healthier team after being among the league’s leaders for total players listed on their weekly injury report.

The Browns have been the underdogs in nearly every outing this season, and both wins this season came from that position.

Cleveland will look to earn its first victory against an NFC opponent on Sunday against the Saints.

