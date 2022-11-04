Browns Nation News And Notes (11/4/22)

It is the Friday of the bye week, November 4, 2022, and Cleveland Browns fans have a fall weekend free to do other things.

Or it could be a time to look back at the first eight weeks of the Browns season and give thought to their 3-5 record.

The Jets game will always come to mind in terms of outlandish and what appeared to be impossible finishes.

Last 2 minutes of Jets and Browns about 6 weeks ago..#Browns https://t.co/WI9FJKUheC — Orange #4🍊 (@land_browns) November 4, 2022

Here is the TGIF edition of Browns Nation news and notes which looks around the NFL at notable ex-Browns to see how they are doing.

1. Carolina’s Duo Has Struggled

Baker Mayfield and Rashard Higgins are with the Carolina Panthers in 2022.

Mayfield has struggled, and that is an understatement.

In the five games he started, he went 1-4 and threw four touchdowns and four interceptions.

His completion rate is 54.9% and he has thrown for 962 yards.

The starting quarterback job now belongs to P.J. Walker.

Rashard Higgins has appeared in three Panthers games and has yet to catch a pass.

🚨 Wholesome content alert 🚨#Panthers QB Baker Mayfield with Sevin Higgins, son of WR Rashard Higgins. The two were also teammates on the Browns. pic.twitter.com/lzUyDH6S6J — Cat Crave (@CatCraveBlog) October 27, 2022

2. The Juice Cannot Get Healthy

Jarvis Landry, who turns 30 at the end of November, has not been able to stay on the field for his new team, the New Orleans Saints.

He has played in four games, starting only one of them.

An ankle injury has plagued him since late September.

Landry has 15 catches for 168 yards.

3. Hodge Gets Some Playing Time In Atlanta

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge has appeared in all eight of the Falcons’ games.

He has 8 catches for 128 yards.

