Report: NFL Reviewing Complaint Against Deshaun Watson

The 2024 NFL season has brought the type of turmoil onto the Cleveland Browns that they and their fans are unfortunately very used to.

They have a 1-5 record after losing 20-16 to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to play like a faint shadow of the star he was not too long ago while with the Houston Texans.

Then there is the matter of Watson’s many alleged incidents of misconduct, and even though the most recent lawsuit filed against him was settled, beat writer Mary Kay Cabot reported that the NFL is still reviewing it.

Watson was suspended for the first 11 games of the 2022 season shortly after he arrived in Cleveland, and depending on the outcome of the league’s investigation, he could face more discipline.

As recently as 2020, he was one of football’s best young quarterbacks, and that year, he led the league in passing yards while throwing just seven interceptions.

While he has thrown just three interceptions in six games this year, he has struggled mightily to throw touchdown passes or even be accurate.

On Tuesday, the Browns traded Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills, which seems to signal they may be looking to retool rather than try to salvage some respectability at this point.

