Nick Chubb Has Set Efficient And Elite NFL History

Where would the Cleveland Browns be without Nick Chubb five games into the 2022 NFL season?

He is a huge reason for the team’s top-ranked rushing offense, averaging 192.4 yards per game.

Chubb also leads the league in rushing yards, touchdowns, and rushing plays of 20 yards or more.

More importantly, he is being efficient while compiling impressive numbers.

Nick Chubb is the only player in NFL history with 575+ rush yards and 7+ rush TD on fewer than 100 carries in the first 5 games of a season. #Browns @Browns https://t.co/YGcHU9daQL — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 9, 2022

Chubb has 98 carries and four 100-yard games through Week 5.

While he finished with only 87 yards in Cleveland’s Week 2 game against the New York Jets, Chubb rushed for three touchdowns.

The former Georgia standout also has four consecutive games with a touchdown run.

Though the Browns lost their most recent game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Chubb finished with 17 carries for 134 yards and two touchdowns.

In some ways, his touchdowns are keeping the Browns within games because their three losses were for a combined six points.

A Likely All-Pro Season For Chubb

Chubb is on pace to finish with 1,897 yards and 22 rushing touchdowns.

More importantly, keeping up his hot start is worthy of an All-Pro nod.

However, he’s not doing anything special because he has been this good throughout his pro career.

He needed just four yards to reach a thousand during his rookie season.

Still, he had eight rushing touchdowns and averaged 5.2 yards per carry.

Chubb had no problems reaching the 1,000-yard feat over the next three seasons.

He had a career-high 1,494 in 2019 and 1,067 in 2020 despite playing just 12 games.

Chubb had 1,259 yards last season, to go with eight touchdowns.

He will try to continue his impressive pace when the Browns face the New England Patriots in Week 6.