The Browns Have Released A Former First-Round Pick

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are the sixth NFL team that took a flier on quarterback Josh Rosen.

Unfortunately, his tenure with the Browns has come to an end.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero tweeted, “The #Browns released QB Josh Rosen from the practice squad.”

Cracking the Browns’ depth chart at quarterback would be difficult for Rosen, given their rotation of Jacoby Brissett, Joshua Dobbs, and Kellen Mond.

Meanwhile, Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson can return as early as Week 13 versus his former team, the Houston Texans.

 

Rosen’s NFL Career Never Took Off

This recent release adds to his list of setbacks since being drafted tenth overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

He lasted one season with the Arizona Cardinals and was traded to the Miami Dolphins to make way for Kyler Murray.

Unfortunately, he only stayed in Miami for one season after failing to surpass Tua Tagovailoa and Ryan Fitzpatrick on the depth chart.

In 2020, he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad before joining the San Francisco 49ers.

However, the Niners signed him more as a placeholder for Jimmy Garoppolo and Nick Mullens, who were dealing with injuries at that time.

Rosen was waived by San Francisco to retain Garoppolo and Trey Lance.

The former UCLA standout joined the Atlanta Falcons after a season-ending injury to backup play-caller A.J. McCarron.

He was let go after the 2021 season.

Rosen played 24 games, winning only three of his 16 starts.

He has a 54 percent completion percentage for 2,864 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions.

His NFL journey is a steep fall from grace, considering he was Second-Team All-Pac 12 in 2017 and the 2015 Pac-12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year.

With yet another release, it’s difficult to see Rosen getting another opportunity to crack an NFL roster.

