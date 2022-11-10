Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Nick Chubb Holds A Historic All-Time Mark For RBs

Nick Chubb Holds A Historic All-Time Mark For RBs

By

Cleveland Browns v Los Angeles Chargers
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

When the Cleveland Browns got Nick Chubb in the second-round back in 2018, they got a beast at RB.

While many never saw Chubb reaching the mark he’s currently at, he’s proving everyone why he’s an elite RB.

He’s so elite that he now holds a historic all-time mark among running backs.

So what historic mark has Chubb hit during his NFL career?

 

Chubb Bypasses Another Legendary Browns RB

Browns fans are very familiar with legendary running back Jim Brown.

He spent his entire NFL career in Cleveland and posted plenty of records during his time with the team.

However, one of his NFL records has been bypassed by Chubb.

Brown’s record has stood for over half a century, meaning his record of yards per rush has stood the test of time.

However, Chubb is the new king, breaking Brown’s record by 0.3 yards per carry.

Even Derrick Henry, who’s an amazing running back, couldn’t break Brown’s record in his first five seasons.

This means Chubb, who’s second in rushing yards this season, is more productive each time he gets the ball.

While injuries have hampered him in the past, it never slowed down his production as an RB.

These things prove how great he is, despite the injuries he’s had during his career.

Chubb has proven how he’s a fighter, as he dominates defenses who try to stop him.

While Brown’s record now sees a new person holding it, the Browns’ can be proud as they still have one of their own holding this record.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More News

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

Browns Work Out Four Players

23 mins ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/10/22)

7 hours ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns and Nick Chubb #24 leave the field after defeating the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Nick Chubb Comments On Kareem Hunt Not Getting Traded

21 hours ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns directs the offense against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

3 Bold Predictions For Browns Vs Dolphins

1 day ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns hands the ball off to Kareem Hunt #27 in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

3 Keys To A Browns' Win Over The Dolphins

1 day ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/9/22)

1 day ago

The Cleveland Browns take the field before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

3 Reasons To Believe The Browns Can Still Make The Playoffs

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) takes the field during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 3, 2021, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio

Teller Chose Bye Week Rehab Over Baby Shower Road Trip

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/8/22)

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

3 Storylines To Watch For The Browns The Rest Of The Season

3 days ago

Jerome Ford #34 of the Cleveland Browns looks to break the tackle of Chapelle Russell #53 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during a football game at TIAA Bank Field on August 12, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Browns Adding 2 Key Reinforcements To The Roster

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns tackle Jack Conklin (78) participates in drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 30, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

What's The Future Of Jack Conklin In Cleveland?

3 days ago

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) looks carries the ball during the AFC Championship game between the Tennessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday January 19, 2020 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

Derrick Henry Weighs In On Who's The NFL's Best RB

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/7/22)

3 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

3 Must-Win Games Left On Browns Schedule

4 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/6/22)

4 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

Projecting The Outcome Of The Browns' Final Games

5 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/5/22)

5 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns signals to teammates during the first half of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Fans Have A Deshaun Watson Countdown In Place

6 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Nick Chubb Gets Massive Praise From His GM

6 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/4/22)

6 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 and Michael Dunn #68 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after a touchdown scored by Chubb during the first half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Still Have A Massive Challenge To Overcome

7 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Browns Continue To Own A Rival Head Coach

7 days ago

Isaiah Thomas #58 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after recovering a fumble during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Isaiah Thomas Is A Browns Player To Watch This Season

1 week ago

Browns Work Out Four Players

No more pages to load