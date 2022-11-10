Nick Chubb Holds A Historic All-Time Mark For RBs

When the Cleveland Browns got Nick Chubb in the second-round back in 2018, they got a beast at RB.

While many never saw Chubb reaching the mark he’s currently at, he’s proving everyone why he’s an elite RB.

He’s so elite that he now holds a historic all-time mark among running backs.

So what historic mark has Chubb hit during his NFL career?

Chubb Bypasses Another Legendary Browns RB

Browns fans are very familiar with legendary running back Jim Brown.

He spent his entire NFL career in Cleveland and posted plenty of records during his time with the team.

However, one of his NFL records has been bypassed by Chubb.

Most yards/rush in first 5 NFL seasons (since 1950, min 1,000 rushes) Nick Chubb 5.4

Jim Brown 5.1

Derrick Henry 5.0 pic.twitter.com/hEqz0kwIk1 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 8, 2022

Brown’s record has stood for over half a century, meaning his record of yards per rush has stood the test of time.

However, Chubb is the new king, breaking Brown’s record by 0.3 yards per carry.

Even Derrick Henry, who’s an amazing running back, couldn’t break Brown’s record in his first five seasons.

This means Chubb, who’s second in rushing yards this season, is more productive each time he gets the ball.

While injuries have hampered him in the past, it never slowed down his production as an RB.

These things prove how great he is, despite the injuries he’s had during his career.

Chubb has proven how he’s a fighter, as he dominates defenses who try to stop him.

While Brown’s record now sees a new person holding it, the Browns’ can be proud as they still have one of their own holding this record.