Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / The Odds Don’t Favor Joe Burrow In Sunday’s Browns Matchup

The Odds Don’t Favor Joe Burrow In Sunday’s Browns Matchup

By

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paycor Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have a tough matchup coming up this weekend, as they will face Joe Burrow and the talent-laden Cincinnati Bengals on the road.

The Bengals are tied for the best record in the AFC North at 8-4, while the Browns are hanging by a thread to their playoff hopes at 5-7.

While this game may seem like a mismatch on paper that favors Cincinnati, Burrow has surprisingly struggled against the Browns in his three NFL seasons.

 

The Bengals Have Many Weapons

The defending conference champions start with Burrow, who had amassed 3,446 passing yards and 25 passing touchdowns, to go along with five rushing touchdowns so far this year.

Running back Joe Mixon is one of the league’s best, even if his numbers are down a bit from last season.

But where the Bengals look scary is at wide receiver.

Ja’Marr Chase has put up 702 yards and six touchdowns in just eight games, Tee Higgins has 861 yards and five touchdowns and Tyler Boyd has registered 655 yards and four scores this season.

Cincinnati throws the football more than most other teams, and it ranks fourth in passing yards and second in passing touchdowns.

Although the Browns have struggled on defense this season, they have the tools to make Burrow work, starting with All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett and Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward.

The last time they played the Bengals, they harassed Burrow by sacking him five times in a 32-13 victory, and Garrett was responsible for two of those sacks.

Cleveland badly needs a win here to keep their faint playoff hopes alive.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Robert Marvi

Robert is a Los Angeles-area native and has been an avid NFL and NBA fan since he was a little kid. He feels strongly that pro sports aren't just a form of entertainment, but also a great way to learn life lessons and find inspiration.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More News

Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball after catching a punt in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

New Browns WR Had An Interesting Stat In College

54 mins ago

cleveland browns team records

A Look At The Latest Injury Report For Browns Vs. Bengals

58 mins ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Video Shows Deshaun Watson Looking Sharp In Practice

1 hour ago

Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receives a kickoff in the second quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.

3 Things To Know About New Browns WR Jaelon Darden

1 hour ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/8/22)

3 hours ago

Reggie Ragland #59 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating San Francisco 49ers by 31 - 20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

3 Things To Know About Linebacker Reggie Ragland

17 hours ago

Donovan Peoples-Jones #11 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after making a catch for a first down during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

2 Bold Predictions For Browns Vs. Bengals

22 hours ago

browns bengals

3 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Bengals

22 hours ago

The Cleveland Browns take the field before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Browns Players That Need To Step Up Against Bengals

24 hours ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns looks onward during warm ups before his game against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Get Encouraging Update On David Njoku

1 day ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/7/22)

1 day ago

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

Fans React To Joel Bitonio Winning NFL Award

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks onward during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Kevin Stefanski Comments On Browns LB Options

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns calls a play during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Kevin Stefanski Comments On Expectations For Deshaun Watson

2 days ago

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers throws a pass in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills during a preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Which Team Could Claim Former Browns QB Baker Mayfield?

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

NFL Makes Week 15 Decision Regarding Browns Game

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/6/22)

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns hands the ball off to Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

PFF Reveals Highest Graded Browns Players Against Texans

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns gestures while running off the field following his team's 27-14 win over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Projecting The Browns Final Games Of The Year

3 days ago

New York Jets v Cleveland Browns

Fans React To Sione Takitaki News

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

2 Reasons Not To Be Worried About How Deshaun Watson Looked

3 days ago

Greg Newsome II #20 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Donovan Peoples-Jones #11 of the Cleveland Browns after Peoples-Jones' punt return for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Shined In Sunday's Browns Victory

3 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns encourages his team against the Jacksonville Jaguars during a football game at TIAA Bank Field on August 12, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Kevin Stefanski Gives Victory Speech After Texans Win

3 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks onward during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Kevin Stefanski Makes His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson Very Clear

3 days ago

New Browns WR Had An Interesting Stat In College

No more pages to load