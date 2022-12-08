The Odds Don’t Favor Joe Burrow In Sunday’s Browns Matchup

The Cleveland Browns have a tough matchup coming up this weekend, as they will face Joe Burrow and the talent-laden Cincinnati Bengals on the road.

The Bengals are tied for the best record in the AFC North at 8-4, while the Browns are hanging by a thread to their playoff hopes at 5-7.

While this game may seem like a mismatch on paper that favors Cincinnati, Burrow has surprisingly struggled against the Browns in his three NFL seasons.

The Bengals Have Many Weapons

The defending conference champions start with Burrow, who had amassed 3,446 passing yards and 25 passing touchdowns, to go along with five rushing touchdowns so far this year.

Running back Joe Mixon is one of the league’s best, even if his numbers are down a bit from last season.

But where the Bengals look scary is at wide receiver.

Ja’Marr Chase has put up 702 yards and six touchdowns in just eight games, Tee Higgins has 861 yards and five touchdowns and Tyler Boyd has registered 655 yards and four scores this season.

Cincinnati throws the football more than most other teams, and it ranks fourth in passing yards and second in passing touchdowns.

Although the Browns have struggled on defense this season, they have the tools to make Burrow work, starting with All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett and Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward.

The last time they played the Bengals, they harassed Burrow by sacking him five times in a 32-13 victory, and Garrett was responsible for two of those sacks.

Cleveland badly needs a win here to keep their faint playoff hopes alive.