Nick Chubb Makes Claim About His Efficiency With Deshaun Watson

Nick Chubb Makes Claim About His Efficiency With Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson’s first season with the Cleveland Browns didn’t exactly live up to the team’s and fans’ expectations.

While he only was able to start in six games, the Browns were 3-3 in those appearances, and his performance left a lot to be desired.

As he and the Browns look to turn things around in year two, Nick Chubb has recently commented on his dynamic with Watson moving forward.

When asked about his lack of production with Watson last year, Chubb said, “I don’t think I’m hindered by Deshaun at all,” according to the Akron Beacon Journal and the NFL website.

Before Watson returned to play, Chubb racked up 12 touchdowns in 12 games.

In his final six contests, however, Chubb wasn’t able to find the endzone.

While this could have happened due to a variety of reasons, Chubb doesn’t appear worried about his 2023 outlook.

“When the ball is in my hand, I have full control,” Chubb said.

Thankfully for the Browns, they have a full offseason to get everything sorted out.

Watson can get more comfortable with his receivers, and he and Chubb can work out any problems they may have.

However, at least in his time with the Houston Texans, Watson was a run-and-gun style of quarterback.

If he goes back to that style of play this season, it could mean a decreased workload for Chubb.

Browns fans have high hopes for the upcoming season, especially considering the team’s investment in their offense.

Can they yield favorable results on both sides of the ball?

