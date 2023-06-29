The Browns Release A Special Deshaun Watson Hype Video

For the first time in what seems like forever, the Cleveland Browns will have a Pro Bowl-level player at quarterback this coming season for the full schedule.

They traded for Deshaun Watson, a three-time Pro Bowler, last offseason, but he played in just six games after being suspended for 11 contests due to the many sexual misconduct allegations he faced.

But now, he and his new team can simply focus on playing winning football.

The Browns released a video to their official Twitter account to get fans hyped about Watson.

The No. 12 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Watson spent his first four seasons with the Houston Texans, where he made his name as a game-changer.

In 2020, he led the league with 4,823 passing yards while also throwing 33 touchdown passes and posting an outstanding 112.4 passer rating.

After returning from his suspension in 2022, Watson was rusty and didn’t play well, but a full offseason and training camp with his teammates should do him lots of good.

He will have some reliable weapons by his side in the form of wide receivers Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and Elijah Moore, as well as star running back Nick Chubb.

Cleveland’s defense, which was weak last season, should be significantly improved this upcoming year, which would also take pressure off Watson and his running mates on offense.

New defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson should shore up a very poor run defense, while defensive end Za’Darius Smith should help Myles Garrett smother opposing quarterbacks.

2023 could be the year the Browns finally start to turn things around after decades of ineptitude.