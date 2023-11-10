Browns Nation

Nick Wright says Browns Star Would Be The NFL MVP Right Now

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett
The Cleveland Browns have been able to rely on their defense this season.

With all the controversy surrounding Deshaun Watson, P.J. Walker, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson also playing some games, Jim Schwartz’s unit has been able to bail them out more often than not.

Needless to say, a lot of that has had to do with their best player, one of the greatest pass rushers in the league: Myles Garrett.

That’s why FS1’s Nick Wright believes that Garrett should be the MVP winner if the season ended today, and he’s got a valid point (via First Things First).

Through the first eight games of the campaign, he’s recorded 25 tackles, 18 QB hits, 9.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, a career-high four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and two pass deflections, making him the leading candidate to win Defensive Player of the Year honors — shockingly – for the first time in his career.

Garrett has always been dominant, but he’s been able to take his game to a whole new level this season.

Perhaps it is the defensive scheme he’s playing, perhaps it’s his supporting cast, perhaps he’s reached his physical prime, or maybe it’s a combination of all those factors.

Whatever the case, Garrett has been a top-five player in the league this season, and while the MVP trophy has often been awarded to quarterbacks, it’s about time they give defensive players a chance to earn what’s also their right.

It’s not likely to happen, but it wouldn’t be unfair if he were to win it.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

